Ryan Seibert, a current captain with the Robbinsdale Police Department, has been named as Chaska's new police chief.
Seibert will start in his role Monday, April 13, according to Kevin Wright, city communications manager.
Seibert, who lives in Chanhassen, has been with the Robbinsdale Police Department for 13 years. He's served as captain for the past two, overseeing development, support services and day-to-day operations.
He’s also served as police officer, detective, crime prevention liaison, patrol sergeant and administrative sergeant.
“More than anything, I truly enjoy the unique camaraderie and bonds created with the people you work alongside and serve with,” he stated in the city announcement. “The officers here in Chaska have a dedication and pride in their work that shows in the culture. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on that culture.”
Scott Knight was Chaska's previous police chief, serving in the department for over four decades. Deputy Police Chief Ben Anderson served as the interim operations chief, beginning in September 2019.
When interviewed in late February, as a candidate, Seibert said he saw the Chaska police chief position as a continuation of public service — a continuation close to home, at that.
At the time, he said the job description was consistent with his own background and attributes.
“A dedicated individual, someone that has commitment to being an inclusive leader and potential to be a visionary,” Seibert said. “Take a look at current processes within the agency and... also look forward to the future.”
In the press release, Chaska City Administrator Matt Podhradsky expressed excitement over Seibert’s hiring and said he was impressed during the interview process.
“I am looking forward to seeing him embrace our community in his new role,” Podhradsky said, in the statement.
Siebert will be sworn-in at 10 a.m. Monday, April 13. The public can watch the ceremony on the Chaska Community Television YouTube channel.