A large crowd let its applause die down as Josie Johnson addressed the room.
The nearly 90-year-old Texan thanked the jazz band for its song, a rendition of Sammy Nestico’s “Fun Time.” Johnson’s gratitude was obvious from the start, as she went on to thank student Ekaanth Veerkumar for his Martin Luther King Jr. speech.
The civil rights leader, known for her professional social justice and diversity work, was one of around 200 in the crowded Chaska Event Center Jan. 20. It was the city’s third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Breakfast.
Johnson talked of black history, instinctive beliefs and historical laws that brought us here, to 2020. Then she offered a prayer:
“That we teach our children that they are loved. They have value and we must respect that and love them,” Johnson said. “I pray that you will, in every way you can, show your love.”
The program, scheduled for an hour but lasting longer, offered performances by Chaska Jazz Band 1 and Chaska High School Speech Team students, and remarks by Corey Magstadt with Launch Ministry.
Those in attendance said they felt a clear message from the event.
“Everyone’s so divided right now. It’s really good to keep in mind that there’s hope,” Joanell Leggett said.
Leggett is a student at the University of St. Thomas and came to the breakfast with her family, who lives in Chaska.
To her, Johnson’s words spoke volumes.
“Just to keep going and make sure you feel like you have value as a person,” said Leggett, summarizing. “To make sure everyone else feels value and make sure that your community can grow and work equally.”
Councilors and neighbors alike filled every seat in the room in celebration of Dr. King, the civil rights leader known for his activism in the 1950s and 1960s.
The Rev. Dean Seal stood near the back while Johnson and others spoke, noting he was impressed by how many came.
“The fact that it’s a full house is really important because that means the commitment is growing,” said the Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian pastor.
He said Dr. King’s work had a profound influence on his life and work, so much that Seal’s dissertation and services are based on his teachings.
“He’s the reason I’m a pastor,” Seal said.
In her speech, Johnson continued conveying a message of hope and unity.
“I am just another layer of the struggle of our people, and (I’m) growing on the shoulders and the work of our ancestors,” she said. “Many of the people here in your community understand that. They grow from an environment of love and support.”
Between the high-energy room and smell of coffee and muffins, a more tangible camaraderie was found.
“Dr. King was about human rights for everybody,” Seal said. “It’s not just a black thing. It’s an everybody thing.”
Amid closing remarks, Jennifer Welvaert, with the Chaska HRC, offered some ways to carry the spirit of the morning into daily life.
“Volunteer. Stand up for someone when you see injustice,” Welvaert said.
“Donate time or treasure to organizations that support equality and fairness. Attend events or educational opportunities that create solidarity with our neighbors.”