The Chaska Sno-Hawks snowmobile club is asking the community to raise money for the Norwood Young America family of August Schleicher, 4-year-old with brain abnormalities and other physical health conditions.
By age 1, August was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus and Chiari Malformation Type 1, both affecting his brain.
MRI scans confirmed his spinal cord is building up with fluid, causing potential paralysis, weakness or stiffness throughout the body, or loss of feeling, according to a press release.
After multiple surgeries by 2020, he did not develop age-appropriately and goes to occupational, speech, and physical therapy each week.
Every six months, August goes to the eye doctor for a serious medical condition, Papilledema, to ensure his eyesight and optic nerves are preserved, the press release said. He also wears orthotic braces to correct flat feet.
August's family includes parents Andy and Katrina Schleicher, older sister Evelyn, and grandparents Tina (Hammers) and Bernie Schremmp, and Jim and Sharon Schleicher.
Each year, the Sno-Hawks does a benefit for a family in need. This year's includes an online auction, a chili sale and a raffle ticket sale for the family of four.
Online auction
Running through March 15, people can visit www.faheysales.com/event/chaska-sno-hawks-benefit-for-august-schleicher to see the online catalog and bid. Items include tools, craft items, toys and a massage voucher.
People can pick up their auction items between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at the Carver SouthWest Transit station's parking lot (1607 Hartwell Drive).
People can donate to the online auction by calling Cindy Dauwalter at (612) 709-3163or Mary Olson at (612) 369-1789.
Chili sale
People can buy a quart of chili for $20 also at the bus station on March 20. The sale starts at 11 a.m.
Raffle ticket sale
For $5 each, people can buy raffle tickets for the drawing on March 20 at 1:30 p.m. Prizes include a snowblower, queen bed and mattress topper, and gift cards. People can call Cindy Dauwalter at 612-709-3163 or Mary Olson at 612-369-1789 to buy raffle tickets or with questions.
If donating money to the family, people can address checks to the August Schleicher Benefit Fund. They can mail checks to the Chaska Sno-Hawks at P.O. Box 223, Chaska, MN 55318.