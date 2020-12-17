Five hens. No egg or meat sales. A $100 permit fee.
That’s all part of Chaska’s proposed draft ordinance, a move that would allow homeowners to keep chickens in the city if approved.
After a July work session and voted-down move several years ago, whether to allow backyard hens in Chaska is back on the table. The proposed draft ordinance, available on the city’s website, includes prohibiting roosters, confining chickens to an enclosed area, and removing animal waste every week.
Also required in the draft ordinance, which Chaskans can submit comments to until Dec. 18, is keeping food enclosed and that all chicken-owners live on a single-family or zoned property.
“Really what it’s attempting to do is put into place guidelines and expectations regarding chicken owners,” said Assistant City Administrator Nate Kabat to the newspaper. “Those individuals may enjoy their chickens and do a fine job maintaining them. The neighbors may or may not feel the same way and (we’ve) got to try to find that balance and create expectations across the board.”
'LABOR OF LOVE'
Those neighbors include Kristen Bartley, a Chaska resident who brought the request to the council a handful of years ago and again this summer.
“It’s definitely been a labor of love,” said Bartley, who has researched nearby city ordinances and benefits of keeping chickens.
She said the draft ordinance proposal, to be looked into further at the city council’s upcoming meeting, is “pretty reasonable.” The $100 yearly permit fee is “a little high” but isn’t too far from what other cities charge, she said.
Kabat said the council checked into Stillwater, Minneapolis and St. Louis Park ordinances for comparisons.
Stillwater and St. Louis Park limit hens to four or five and no roosters, and they charge $50 and $25 according to city documents, respectively. Minneapolis limits roosters to 30 and does allow roosters, with a sliding scale permit fee up to $105.
The community has given feedback during this comment period.
“What we’ve received from people ranges from opposition to support to somewhere in the middle where they're looking for changes or tweaks to what's being proposed,” Kabat said.
A common question that popped up in those conversations: What happens if you’re a part of a homeowner’s association?
The HOA would take precedence, Kabat said. If they say no chickens, no chickens it is — even if the city council approves the move.
Management of the Jonathan Association did not respond to a request for comment.
FLYING FORWARD?
Chaska resident Patricia Williamson said she’s excited about the possible winged addition.
When she lived in rural Illinois a few years ago, she had “a whole big ‘ol flock of chickens” at her hobby farm. She’s already planning where she’ll put the chicken wire and hen house in the yard.
“To me they’re fun. They’re funny. It’s like owning a pet bird but they're bigger,” Williamson said. “I do like getting the occasional fresh egg. It’s just like having an apple tree but a little different.”
After looking over the ordinance, she thought the fencing requirement section needed clarification. The current proposal states residents need an opaque privacy fence if chickens are free-range.
“(It) seems a little bit greater than what should be needed,” Williamson said, noting she already has a four-foot chain link fence for her dog. “It just seems like an excessive barrier for facilitating this for the community.”
She said the best parts about chicken-keeping are the entertainment and education they bring, nutritional value of eggs, and giving leftover food to the hens which can reduce food waste.
“They eat everything from spaghetti on out. They love it. It helps with the cyclical nature of … food and health,” said Williamson, a nutrition scientist with Cargill.
'A LITTLE HAPPY DISTRACTION'
Williamson is not the only Chaskan enticed by the idea.
Kathy Perschmann, who lives in the city’s Jonathan Association, won’t be getting chickens if the ordinance goes through.
“If you saw my yard, you’d go … It looks like wilderness,” she said with a laugh, noting all her ferns and hostas wouldn’t allow for any hen room.
But if her neighbors decided to jump on the chicken caravan, she’d support it. Maybe she could even trade some zucchini for fresh eggs, she said, and chicken-keeping could be less obnoxious than barking dogs or loud neighbors.
“I think people should be able to have chickens, especially (because) everything is as unsettling as it is these days,” Perschmann said.
Bartley, who spearheaded the call, said people across the board — in city council and neighbors alike — aren’t going into this without doing their research.
“The ordinance covers the bases for people to participate, while keeping their neighbors in mind and animals safe,” she said.
Bartley’s in-laws are donating an old playhouse to hopefully convert into a chicken abode. She awaits a council decision with excitement — perhaps about excrement.
“We spend a lot of time outside and it would just be a nice little addition, especially in these days when everything’s crazy. It’s nice to have a little happy distraction,” Bartley said. “Chicken-keeping is a labor of love with so many benefits… I actually have a neighbor that can’t wait because she wants the chicken excrement.”
Kabat said Dec. 21 is slated for a council work session based on Chaskans’ input. From there, the city will decide whether to move forward and eventually adopt the proposal, seek changes, or reach out for further public comment.