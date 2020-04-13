Not long ago for Maria Ochoa-Schindler, running was a go-to. Lacing up tennis shoes and hitting the open road was common for her.
“I used to run a lot,” said the Chaska High School teacher. “I just really enjoyed cardio.”
But all those steps came with a downside. Ochoa-Schindler would get injured — often. So a few years ago, she picked up weightlifting instead.
One day while at the gym she heard some uptempo music coming from the studio down the hall. She was intrigued.
Ochoa-Schindler walked up to the front desk and asked what the class was.
“Zumba,” they said, and a new section was starting that week.
“I was in love with the class the first day. The energy and the kindness of people, and the music choice was so good, and the instructor,” she said. “After the first month, I remember telling my husband, ‘I want to teach Zumba.’”
Though she had her hands full with parenting and school teaching, she did just that.
Today, Ochoa-Schindler has been running classes for over three years. She first started at the Victoria Recreation Center and Community Education before heading to the Chaska Community Center.
Now she’s part of a community-wide effort to keep people active and connected from their homes.
In light of COVID-19, the Chaska Community Center is one of many public spaces to temporarily close.
But it’s not stopping people from getting their fitness on.
‘DOING THIS TOGETHER’
Jo Anne Gramith, who lives in Chaska, said she started taking Ochoa-Schindler’s Zumba classes at the community center in January. When the virus hit and caused the building to close, she saw no reason to stop.
“We’re still doing this together,” Gramith said. “There’s a lot to manage right now so having that exercise, having that other outlet, really just helps keep me sane.”
Somewhere between her teaching and maternal roles, Gramith sets up her laptop in the garage a few evenings a week.
She’ll get a code from Ochoa-Schindler a few minutes before 6 p.m., usually given through Facebook, and chats with other attendees for a bit. Then the microphones are muted and it’s time to dance.
ONCE A GROUP, ALWAYS A GROUP
Gramith said there’s a sense of community in Zumba that virtual classes just can’t take away. Between seeing what places everyone’s finding to work out, and guest appearances from cats, dogs or children, it adds a layer of normalcy to these times.
“Having that relationship with (Ochoa-Schindler) really helped. Before class starts we’re on Zoom. So people can see each other and say ‘hi’ and ‘thank you,’ and see everyone else sweated with you,” she said.
After the workout, the group does some cool-down stretches. The microphones are turned back on and people can bid adieu or stay and chat. Gramith likes the live meetings because they’re more personable than alternatives.
“You could rent a video but, really, that interaction with the teacher and the other students, I think that really helps that mental health,” Gramith added.
For Missy Goff, fitness supervisor with the Chaska Community Center, it’s one of the reasons she keeps moving.
“I know how important it is to keep my body moving for both my mind — more or less for my mind,” she said. “Especially with this period of isolation and knowing what that can do to a person.”
So when the community center shut down March 16, she told instructors one-by-one to come record a class if they wanted to. Chaska Community Television helped with the process, and now a handful of videos are on the city’s YouTube channel, from yoga to balance work.
Some classes like Ochoa-Schindler’s aren’t saved — currently they’re livestream via Zoom — but Goff said putting them online more permanently might happen.
“We’re hoping to add to that collection,” she said.
WORKING THROUGH CHALLENGES
A total shift to online fitness doesn’t come without a few bumps along the way. Ochoa-Schindler said she ran into some music licensing and streaming issues, as well as technology problems.
She said though the program had some glitches for the first few sessions, people have been gracious.
Goff said she foresaw this problem, as not all instructors are familiar with these online platforms or have an internet connection at home.
“We’ve had a lot of discussions about what we can do. I know that internet access — not everybody has (it). So that's been kind of a barrier,” Goff said.
To keep things accessible, Ochoa-Schindler isn’t charging, or linking her videos to the city or community center. She has participants sign a liability form and they can join. It’s open to everyone.
That’s one of the things she loved about her in-person classes.
“We get really really loud. In those classes you can hear us from the upstairs gym,” Ochoa-Schindler said. “If I un-mute them, every time people talk, nobody can hear the music … It’s been a learning curve for everybody.”
She said she doesn't give verbal directions, but cues movements, something that’s hard to do virtually.
“When we are in the studio, you need to come three times before you learn my cueing. The crowd moves you along. It's unfortunate that I can't really do that very well doing the virtual classes,” she said.
KEEPING FITNESS DIVERSE
For Ochoa-Schindler, she’s less concerned about the technology and more about maintaining all her students.
“Not all my people are with me and I don’t know how to reach out to them,” she said, adding she doesn’t know all their last names or how to spell them.
“I have my ladies from India. I have my ladies from Latin America. It’s a very diverse class, but in my group (now) the majority is white people. I don’t know how to let them know that I’m here and I’m still doing this for you,” Ochoa-Schindler said.
Goff said many people who use the community center are older adults. Though they still have programs like Silver Sneakers, which offers workout videos, she’s worried some don’t have access to or knowledge about the necessary technology.
“That's another kind of barrier,” Goff said.
People asked her if the center is worried about retaining members after all this. But Goff? She’s not too concerned.
“Honestly, there is nothing like a room full of people in a fitness class. That simply cannot be replaced. That energy and that camaraderie,” she said. “Hands-down.”
Ochoa-Schindler even hopes to move classes outside to a large area where people can physically distance themselves.
Not having workout classes in person can be tough, but instructors and students alike are still enjoying the chance to see their friends, raise their heartbeats, and have some fun.
“It’s just really nice to see familiar faces and to the things that you’re used to doing, even though you can't leave the house,” Gramith said.
For Ochoa-Schindler, she tries to keep it simple. What happened in the studio can still happen at home.
“They just come,” she said. “And we dance.”