When Vince Godon visited his in-laws in Chaska years ago, he noticed something distinctive outside his car window: cream-colored bricks.
They were spread throughout countless buildings in the area from the countryside to the city.
"Where I'm from in North Dakota, a brick-type building like that is fairly uncommon," said the 51-year-old from Grand Forks.
Godon is now working on part three of a five-part video series about the history of the Chaska brickyards that produced the cream-colored bricks on his webpage, mnbricks.com. What started as a statewide brick project over a decade ago is now into its audio-visual stage.
The Chaska Herald sat down with Godon (virtually) to learn more.
This is such a long-term project. What started it all?
It is. I've always loved history and I've loved the challenge of trying to answer historical questions I couldn't solve myself. Initially I was looking for another book that someone else had written, but I'd never found that answer to the questions I'd wanted to know.
Chaska was one of the biggest brick cities in Minnesota, and there's probably 10 photos or less of that left. I'm trying to figure out, 'Why is that?' It's almost like they took that for granted. Nobody documented the history and when it disappears, there's nothing left.
What is your research process like?
Since I have a full-time job, I can't dedicate every day to it but if I have a day off, I'll spend six to eight hours sometimes on it. There's a whole bunch of newspapers that the Minnesota Historical Society has put online, so I don't have to go anywhere for it. I can do it. Even the Carver County Historical Society has a bunch of things online as well.
How many hours have you put into creating the videos?
Probably a scary amount. It's kind of hard to imagine why, but everybody's got to have a project they do in their spare time and this one's fun for me. (Godon said he probably spends 100 hours on each video, which is typically at least 20 minutes long.)
Why use this medium?
I came to the conclusion I just couldn't figure out how to write a book, because there's so many different angles, time frames, and things to cover. So I've been working on video-type things. I figured it would be a little easier to tell a story through videos and pictures than words.
What has stuck with you most during your research?
I'm actually surprised at how many people love old bricks themselves. I've been watching online auction sites for old memorabilia, like samples of clay, old bricks and pictures. There's a ton of people that go attend those things and anything related to old brickyard pictures, whether they be from Minnesota, Iowa or Wisconsin. People just bid to death for these things.
What's your goal with this?
It's not just brick history. I think when I'm doing the brick history I'm also trying to bring some sort of Chaska history into that. I think people who maybe see brick say, 'I'm not interested in that,' but it's more about the history of the area. I like to think it's interesting. When you're reading a book, sometimes it's hard to visualize what the person is talking about, versus showing a picture.
Is there an end in sight?
My end in sight is the five-part video series. Each one covers a specific range of years. My intent is the first 50 years of the Chaska brick history, 1857 to 1906, and once I'm done with that, I'm done. It's a project I've been wanting to do for over 10 years.