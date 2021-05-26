Since the late 1800s, the center of City Square Park has been a mainstay. Beginning as a band pavilion sometime around 1889, it has grown to the gazebo (built in 1985) Chaskans know and love today.
“I guess you can draw it back to being a small town and having a community gathering space,” said Chaska Communications Manager Kevin Wright.
The downtown gazebo now has brand new cedar shake shingles atop its roof, costing the city’s building maintenance division around $7,000, according to Wright.
The gazebo, at 300 North Chestnut Street downtown, hosts live music, the annual River City Days celebration and farmers markets. The Chaska American Legion Post 57 usually hosts their annual Easter egg hunt there; car shows set forth; marriages begin.
Wright said 10 to 12 weddings per year take place at the gazebo, mostly in the summer and fall months.
“There’s always something happening in the park,” Wright said. “(You) realize how much it means to just kind of build that community by being in those areas.”
The city’s public works crew originally planned to only patch ten or so shingles coming loose, Wright said. After looking at it more, they realized the whole shingling needed re-roofing.
Waiting until next year for capital improvement program upgrades would end up being more costly and damaging, he said. But when 2023 and 2024 hit us, more improvements should come to the park as a part of that program.
“It’s considered more of a maintenance project than anything right now,” Wright said.
As it stands currently, the shingles may look new. Once it weathers, it should be back to the same look the city has known for years.