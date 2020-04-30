The house had its share of unique characteristics.
Separating the childrens’ bedrooms were walls that didn’t quite touch the ceiling. Light and late-night study music would leak from the gap. One day, the designers thought, those walls could come down and we’d have a new space.
Farther down the house was a circular stairwell, with redwood steps and an elegant rail at hip height. The family dog once misjudged the space and fell down nearly a whole flight of stairs. The gaps were eventually bolstered with plexiglass.
Those are just a few memories Roy Close, now 75, has of his childhood home in Falcon Heights.
“It was, of course, a Close-designed house,” he said.
'LIFE IN MODERN ARCHITECTURE'
Roy's parents, architects Elizabeth (Lisl) and Winston (Win) Close, ushered their family of five into the self-designed modern home on Fulham Street in the 1950s. The two went on to design more than 250 homes and notable buildings in Minnesota.
Locally, Lisl Close designed what is now the District Education Center. Her journey is detailed in “Elizabeth Scheu Close: A Life in Modern Architecture,” an April-released book by Jane King Hession.
A book signing and reception was scheduled April 20, but has been canceled in favor of an online exhibition curated by Hession at the University of Minnesota. It’s still set up in Rapson Hall’s HGA Gallery, should the university fully reopen, but a digital version awaits online.
Architectural historian and writer Hession said she started researching and writing for the book back in 2000 when she met Lisl, who died in 2011.
“She was not widely known when I got to know her and listen to her story,” Hession said. “I did feel that it was time that she was documented. She did a lot of fascinating things in her life architecturally.”
A graduate of architecture school herself, Hession had heard of Lisl, but wanted to dig further. She kept finding avenues to go down, even visiting Vienna to understand more of where Lisl grew up.
Over the course of a year, the two met at the Close’s home. Lisl talked of her life; Hession listened.
“I became fascinated by her. Not only be her architecture but her personal story,” Hession said.
Hession learned Lisl grew up in a home designed by prominent Austrian architect Adolf Loos.
“This was a strong influence on her,” Hession said.
Lisl resolved to become a modern architect — a difficult feat for a young woman at the time. Anti-Jewish Nazi legislation put Lisl at risk in 1930s Vienna, so she left for an education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
After getting an architecture degree, Lisl entered MIT’s graduate program. She was the only woman in a 12-student class. There, she met Win.
WAYZATA'S DUFF HOUSE
Beyond designing prominent buildings at the University of Minnesota and houses around the state, Lisl took part in several structures in the southwest metro.
In 1955, she designed the Philip and Helen Duff House on Lake Marion in Wayzata. Lisl won an an award for it years later. It was demolished in 2012.
Her son Roy regarded the Duff House as one of her best homes, thanks to her out-of-the box ideas.
“She began to explore the possibilities that were not so rectilinear,” Roy said. “Most of the angles were either 60 degrees or 120 degrees, basically based on triangles. It was just a beautiful house.”
Gar Hargens, president of the company Lisl and Win created, called Close Associates, began working with the two in 1968 when he was a student.
Hargens said the couple gave her creative freedom with the house. The Duffs, who were friends of Lisl’s, wanted her to experiment. Explore. Modify.
He said oftentimes those types of projects led to “odd, awkward corners” but Lisl’s was “charming,” and “graceful.”
“Duff had these wonderful gull-shaped winged roofs, forms that have wonderful white undersides and then sloping, reaching eves unlike almost any other house I’m aware that they ever did,” Hargens said.
FRESHWATER BIOLOGICAL INSTITUTE
The Duff House and the International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie, designed by the Closes, were built before Hargens’ time, but he worked on two other large buildings in the area with Lisl.
First came the Freshwater Biological Institute on Lake Minnetonka, now the Freshwater Business Center.
Built in 1974 and since re-designed, architects say Lisl used the Excelsior structure as a conversation between the building itself and the land it sat on.
“That building has such a happy relationship with the surrounding landscape. It’s such a harmonious relationship,” said Joan Soranno, design principal at Hammel, Green and Abrahamson (HGA). Soranno wrote the forward in Hession’s book.
“The landscape and the architecture is playing together, and the architecture is not overwhelming, not overbearing. It’s just kind of quiet. It sits beautifully on that site,” Soranno said.
It’s built on a five-acre marshy scene, commissioned by Lisl’s previous client and friend Dick Gray.
Architect Hargens said Lisl was most proud of the “groin” of that building, where two laboratories intersected. The space was interdisciplinary, something she contemplated furthering by adding housing units for scientists from around the world.
Though the idea never came to fruition, Hargens said the building melded into the surrounding marsh.
“I thought the design is brilliant because it fits the landscape so nicely,” he said.
DISTRICT EDUCATION CENTER
In the 1960s, Lisl architecturally led the Peavey Technical Center, now Eastern Carver County Schools' District Education Center, in Chaska. Hargens called the project "practical" and "simple."
“She was really into materials that warmed up these institutional spaces,” he said, adding Lisl used bright colors and wall fabric.
The plans needed to accommodate laboratories and technical equipment, Hargens said. So Lisl collaborated heavily with a planner, even returning after its completion to survey how well the design worked.
When the school district later contacted Hargens to buy the building, he was thrilled.
“It’s got new life,” he said.
INFLUENCE
To Lisl’s son Roy, he doesn’t deny she was a pioneering woman in architecture. She won the American Institute of Architect’s highest professional honor, the Minnesota Gold Medal — the first woman to do so.
Roy, retired writer and entertainment editor, said his parents’ ways rubbed off on him. From socialist politics, interest in classical music, and eye for design, the shared last name suits him well.
But Lisl wasn't solely an architect.
As a mother, Roy said Lisl worked hard and was uninterested in “the practical aspects” of child rearing. Roy and his two siblings, Bob and Anne, enjoyed the company of a full-time housekeeper and babysitter in their youth.
“She wasn't a conventional, ‘Oh, I’ll come and watch you play softball,’ mom but she was the sort of mother who would sit down and help you learn how to play chess,” he said, noting he was the only sibling to absorb the skill.
After meeting Lisl, architect Soranno began finding similarities between the two women. They had both grown up overseas and carved out a practice in the Midwest.
“I also identified with her attitude. She just wasn't afraid to ask for things or do things on her own terms,” Soranno said.
She said Lisl inspired her as an architect.
“We were fortunate to have somebody like Elizabeth here, that I could see a woman architect that was very successful and had her own practice,” Soranno said.
'I'M AN ARCHITECT'
Those who knew Lisl said her femininity never took the stage.
“Lisl never made a big deal about it,” Hargens said. “She would never talk about the fact that she was a woman in a traditionally men's field … She just did what she needed to do, because everybody respected her.”
He said every so often a young woman would come into the office, excitedly asking to see the admirable female architect.
“Lisl was very ambivalent about that,” Hargens said. “Lisl would always be very calm about it. ‘Well, I’m an architect.’ She would never use ‘woman’ architect.”
Soranno said when Lisl was getting started, she had difficulty finding a job, but was unwavering.
“She was a glass-half-full kind of person,” she said. “I think at the time if you were a woman architect practicing when she was, I think a lot of people would get kind of discouraged.”
The list of adjectives to describe Lisl, based on those who knew and worked with her, is long: Practical, determined, ethical, musical, humble.
The way she approached architecture brought a number of words, too: Sensitive, thoughtful, modern, expressive, harmonious.
It wasn't just her eye and brain for design that remained with those she met. It was her nature — a 97-pound tough, gracious leader, evenhanded and reluctant to submit.
After Lisl left the firm, Hargens remembers treating her to a birthday lunch. He asked what her best memory was.
He expected her to say the Freshwater setup.
"She looked at me and she said, 'The friends. We made a lot of friends.'"
Thinking back, Hargens said people would get in touch with Lisl years after projects, rekindling friendships and socializing often. He was far from the only one stirred by her.
"You made a difference in our lives."