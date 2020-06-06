Mark Lindahl doesn’t know anything about bunnies.
The Chaskan’s self-described lack of knowledge came to the test mid-May when his family saw a lost bunny running around outside.
They noticed it had long ears and a collar — a pretty sure sign it was someone’s lost pet.
“They captured it and brought it in,” Lindahl said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ you know, ‘What am I going to do?’”
He said he loves animals, but only had experience with owning cats. Lindahl was able to trap the young, light brown bunny in a pet crate, loosening its tight collar and feeding it carrots. Come to find out, he said he should have fed it lettuce.
He posted to online groups hoping to reunite it with the owner.
“Found this cutie in the Chaska Place Apartments parking lot. Please message me if it is yours,” the posts read.
In enters Jodi Kettler Hesse.
“She was like, ‘I could take it if you need me to,’” Lindahl said.
LOST, FOUND, AND LOST AGAIN
Kettler Hesse, a Carver resident and Chaska River City Days director, took the bunny in after spending some time at the Lindahl’s.
In the foster care of Kettler Hesse, Lindahl said he was able to find the reported owner through connections at the apartment complex.
After being returned, the bunny was found again several days later. It ran across the same parking lot toward Engler Boulevard before neighbors helped capture it.
Back to Kettler Hesse’s house it went.
“She is still with us,” she said. “The owners haven’t responded, so we are assuming they aren’t taking her back. We will keep her.”
Kettler Hesse said the bunny, who they’ve named Holly, is doing well and is likely 3 months old. She plans to take Holly to the vet this week and eventually get spayed.
“I support rescue and adoption of all animals, including bunnies. They are not easy pets, and they are sweet and social and don’t belong outside alone in hutches to be cold, lonely or eaten by wildlife — or get loose to die,” Kettler Hesse said.
'ANIMALS AREN'T DISPOSABLE'
Neighbors around the area said animals, whether bunnies or not, deserve to be safe.
Linda Hoffman volunteers around the area to help people find lost cats. The “Chaska Cat Lady” said a bunny shouldn’t be outside without a leash. Other options could be keeping the pet in a carrier or hutch.
“With pets, you know, if you're going to have them outside you have them restrained. You don't let them wonder,” Hoffman said. “It’s called responsible ownership.”
Hoffman owns three cats and currently has two rescues. She helps people find lost cats, dogs, possums and, yes, bunnies. She didn't directly help with Holly's case, but is glad she's found a safe home.
Kettler Hesse said Minnesota Companion Rabbit Society educates, fosters and finds homes for rabbits in the state. People who find bunnies can take them there.
“Animals aren’t disposable,” Kettler Hesse said. “I have 20 years of horror stories and am fed up.”
Lindahl said he’s from the southern United States, where lost bunnies like this might not have such good endings.
“You’ve got to be really careful who you give bunnies to, because they can end up as snake food,” he said. “I’m confident that I found a good soul to give it to.”