Weekly parkrun events are now taking place at Chaska’s Courthouse Lake each Saturday. The free, timed 5K events are volunteer-run and gift milestone T-shirts when people participate in 25, 50, 100, 250 and 500 runs.
The course is mostly flat and wheelchair-friendly. People of all ages are welcome but those under 11 should be accompanied by an adult. People should arrive at 8:45 a.m. behind the courthouse to begin the run at 9 a.m. Participants often meet at Red Bench Bakery for coffee after.
Register at www.parkrun.us/register/?section=form and print a barcode to bring the day of the event.