Courthouse Lake trail

Courthouse Lake, Beech Street, Chaska.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

Weekly parkrun events are now taking place at Chaska’s Courthouse Lake each Saturday. The free, timed 5K events are volunteer-run and gift milestone T-shirts when people participate in 25, 50, 100, 250 and 500 runs.

The course is mostly flat and wheelchair-friendly. People of all ages are welcome but those under 11 should be accompanied by an adult. People should arrive at 8:45 a.m. behind the courthouse to begin the run at 9 a.m. Participants often meet at Red Bench Bakery for coffee after.

Register at www.parkrun.us/register/?section=form and print a barcode to bring the day of the event.

