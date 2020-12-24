The holiday season is making its way into our lives and homes, battling for the stage amid the pandemic.
During this time, we asked community members to reflect on the best gift they’ve received. Here are their responses:.
Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl:
“My kids were very special to me, but grandchildren are even a step above. We have a blended family — Connie has six and I have six, ranging from 2 to 17. The joy they bring when you see them is just amazing. Running to see you, yelling ‘Papa’ and giving you a big hug and kiss, it just melts your heart. Watching the older ones playing sports (or) performing in the arts are also very proud moments.”
Jennifer Willeck, Chaska Area Fishing With Friends board member:
“Being a drummer in a band has always been a lifelong dream, even though I had no experience nor a drum set. My husband knew of this dream, so a few years ago, I received a drum set for Christmas. The times I have spent playing and keeping my family awake have been filled with constant joy. It reaffirms that we should never stop dreaming, regardless of how out of reach our dreams may seem.”
Dontá Hughes, Chaska resident:
“The best gift I’ve gotten isn’t one that you can see. The last year and a half have been very difficult. I’ve lost quite a few loved ones since November 2019. My gift is life. Through the lives lost, I have also gained lives. The lives of my family and the people inside of this community have truly been an amazing gift. Also, an unexpected one.”
Bob Roepke, former Chaska mayor:
“We have two children, Robyn and Ryan, both gifts. Ryan, our son, is 39 years old and he’s mentally handicapped. He brings joy to me every single day with his laugh and his very pure view of life. He sees the goodness in everyone. Ryan is a gift from God. A true blessing and the best gift I’ve ever received.”
Jenna Cruz, ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism) organizer:
“The best gift I’ve received this year is TIME. Eliminating the noise of overbooked commitments and having time to focus on family has been a breath of fresh air amongst an otherwise difficult year. Being able to see my kids’ resilience has been priceless and gives me confidence they can conquer anything in this world. I wish peace, love and health to all this holiday season and may you find a shining light among the darkness.”
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Artistic Director/Co-owner Michael Brindisi:
“As a 9 year old, I wanted only two big gifts: an American Flyer Sled and a stand- up toy replica, working pinball machine. (My parents) told me for weeks I needed to pick one. I asked for the pinball machine, and on Christmas morning I came down the stairs and saw many smaller gifts and in the foreground there it was the pinball machine ... AND the American Flyer Sled. That was my mom and dad.”
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Director Peter Moe:
“My favorite gift was a All Weather Bird Feeder that I keep filled year around. In succeeding years my children give me sunflower and safflower seed and it is uplifting to see the bright red cardinals on a winter day. My wife and I participated in the annual Excelsior Backyard Bird Count on Dec. 19 and having a great feeder brings in more birds.”
District 112 Director of Communications Celi Haga:
“I’m a big comic book nerd, and in particular a fan of Matt Fraction’s Hawkeye run. My husband Matt taught himself how to cross-stitch by watching YouTube videos and worked on recreating one of my favorite panels every night for weeks after I’d gone to bed. You can imagine my surprise and delight when I opened it on Christmas morning. Truly priceless, and it has a spot of honor in our bedroom.”