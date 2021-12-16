Thanks to 4-year-old Adeline Raisanen, a tradition of sorts graced Oak and Ash streets in downtown Chaska.
Each day, Adeline would pass neighbor Dana Lane’s home on her bike. Yelling up toward the window, she’d come to expect her friend.
“Then Dana would open her window and they’d have their daily talk. What 4-year-old does that?” says Adeline’s mother, Tara Raisanen.
Other days, Adeline would shout across the alley to greet a neighbor known as Peanut Tom for the nickname he gave Adeline: Peanut.
Since Adeline’s mid-November death from congenital heart defect complications, those encounters have been deeply missed.
“To know her was to love her,” says Lane, who knew Adeline her whole life. “You just loved her.”
Raisanen says other neighbors, among many more people, are feeling the immense loss too.
“Peanut Tom just said, ‘I don’t know how our neighborhood will ever be the same’ and I just agree. She brought this love and energy to it that you just can’t replace,” Raisanen says.
The night of her service, a group of neighbors, including Lane, thought of a way to show their love for Adeline and all who loved her.
A note was passed out to neighbors with the help of Raisanen’s mother: There are some who bring a light so great to this world that even after they have gone, the light remains.
Included with the note was a light bulb — red, for Adeline’s heart.
“It’s one of those things where you just feel so helpless and I was just trying to show our support for what they were going through,” Lane says. “We all really loved her and we love the family.”
Neighbors also pitched in for a gift card to plant a tree in Adeline’s memory in the backyard where she loved to swing.
Dozens of bulbs were distributed through the neighborhood, where some still shone weeks later. One family made wreaths with red string lights shaped in a heart. Another used red candles; others lit up their lantern posts with multiple bulbs.
To the grieving Raisanen family, it was no small gesture.
“We walked around the block that night. That was the day of the funeral,” Raisanen says. “It’s just so incredible because we know so many of our neighbors and they’re so close. They’re like family.”
“But it went even further than that,” she says. “It was also people we never even met, and they still have their lights on for her, which is just amazing.”
Elaine Ess, who has lived on the block for nearly two decades, says she ran into the Raisanen family at gatherings and such. She put up her red light right away — and soon noticed she was far from the only one.
Ess noted that many homes, four or five blocks up from First Street, had red lights.
“It was really wonderful. It was so moving,” Ess said. “It’s a silent way of saying we know you’re grieving and we’re with you.”
In turn, Adeline, who loved Disney princesses, board games and playing dress up, will always be with them.
“That impact that Adeline had on our neighborhood was absolutely incredible. She was just magical,” Raisanen says. “These people that are as old as her grandparents were her best friends.”
Each night, where Adeline would ride her little “Frozen”-themed motorized car around the block, red lights continue their glow.
And in many ways her light still shines, too.