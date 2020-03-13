Eastern Carver County District 112, which canceled multiple large events Thursday, March 12, has developed a plan for the rest of the March, announced Friday by Superintendent Clint Christopher.
- All large group events and activities, including school assemblies, will be canceled or postponed.
- All district field trips will be canceled.
- As of Saturday morning, March 14, all evening and weekend Community Education programming and outside group use of district facilities will be canceled.
Club Care, Full Day preschool, after-school youth enrichment, and targeted services programming will continue as scheduled as long as school is in session and during Spring Break (for students already enrolled).
The district will continue to evaluate the situation to determine whether an extension of the March 31 date is needed.
"We know there is a great deal of anxiety in our community, about how this virus could impact us all, and we share your concern. This situation is changing rapidly, and we appreciate your patience as we continue to work with the MN Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), as well as our federal and local health agencies," Christopher said.
At this time, there is no recommendation for widespread school closure, reassured by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in an afternoon press conference. Schools across the state are regularly communicating with MDH and MDE and should the recommendations of the state and local health agencies change, or should there be an impact to our school community, the district will immediately take action.
"The strategy currently being recommended is social distancing, which includes minimizing the gathering of large groups. This slows the spread of the disease and is designed to increase protection of our most vulnerable populations," Christopher said.
"We know there is a possibility that schools will be closed, and district staff has been working hard to put plans in place to ensure continuity both of education and nutrition services in the event that closure is long-term. ECCS does not currently have a state-approved e-learning plan, but newly released guidance from MDE grants us the leeway to move forward in preparing a distance learning plan in the event of COVID-19-related school closure," the superintendent added.
Distance learning options will look different across age groups. In the event schools do close, teachers will be in direct contact with families to give directions for accessing ongoing learning materials. The district is also working to make sure that students without regular access to the internet will be provided with the resources they need to continue their learning.
To support this work, there will be no school for students on Friday, March 20. Also, there will be no Club Care, full-day preschool, half-day preschool, or ECFE classes on Friday, March 20. Staff will still report and use the day for planning day so they can implement distance learning following spring break should the Department of Health and Department of Education recommend a school closure. The district is also working on alternative plans should a cancellation happen before spring break.