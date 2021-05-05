Sydney Turner has always enjoyed poetry. The Chaska High School senior was one of six blue ribbon winners for a poetry contest held by the Arts Consortium of Carver County in 2018.
Turner has been involved on the Chaska High School Speech Team for four years, earning multiple all-conference awards and qualifying for state, placing third in Poetry in 2019.
This year, she realized her dream. Turner was named the 2021 MSHSL AA Poetry Champion at the state speech tournament on April 23.
“I was 100% in shock. After they announced I had won, I kept on saying ‘What just happened’ to my teammates and coaches who were with me at the school,” Turner said.
Poetry speeches consist of a number of individual poetry pieces, carefully selected by the student and delivered as a Poetry Program. The student cuts the individual pieces, taking parts of each piece to build their program around a single topic.
Turner’s program focused on the stigmas and realities of mental illness for Black women in America.
She is the sixth Chaska High School state speech champion.
1There are many different categories to choose from in high school speech. How did you come to decide on poetry?
When we audition for the speech team, the coaches and captains watch auditions to help decide which category to place new members, alongside considering the preferences of those auditioning. I had a love for poetry prior to trying out for the speech team, but after reciting some of Maya Angelou’s work at my audition, the coaches all seemed to agree that poetry was the place for me (and so did I).
2Your program focused on the stigmas and realities of mental illness for Black women in America. What did you learn from your research that helped shape what you would write and say?
In the MSHSL category of Poetry, programs are a compilation of poems written and published by other people. I read a lot of poetry both on the speech team and on my own time, and as a Black woman I love learning from the writing of young women like me.
There is a short introduction placed in the beginning of the program that is written by the performer, which included my own insight on the mental health stigma, as well as acknowledgement of my own privilege. I wanted to focus my program on exploring the stereotype of the ‘strong Black woman’ to show the stigma that is heightened by intersectional discrimination, causing Black women to seek less help with their mental health, therefore increasing onset mental illness in this demographic.
This stigma furthers the risk of racist and sexist violence due to a lack of protection for Black girls and women. The title of my piece, “Black To Life,” represented its greater theme: that this stigma is truly killing Black women, more rapidly than America would like to admit, and that in order to protect Black women in this country, we must allow them to be honest in their pain.
“The only way we can protect the vitality of our community is to let our truth revive us.” That’s a quote from my piece’s introduction.
3What was the moment like, becoming the sixth state champion in Chaska High School speech history?
My head coach and I looked back on a memory from the state tournament my sophomore year, where I placed third in finals. I literally remember riding the bus back to the school from that tournament in April 2019, telling her that my goal for the next year was to win. I stuck with that goal all of last season, talking about it in every meeting with my incredible coach, Allison Cress, and even making the decision not to double enter in another category in order to focus on going to state with my poetry piece.
After COVID cancelled the 2020 postseason, I was even more determined this year to meet my goal. When I found out that I actually won, I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. It’s just crazy to see a dream that’s been built up for so long actually become a reality. It still feels surreal, and I’m endlessly humbled and grateful for all the support I’ve received to get here.