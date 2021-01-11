Two Eastern Carver County school board members were sworn in during an organizational and workshop meeting Jan. 11 virtually.
Sean Olsen and Angela Erickson were welcomed to the board after November 2020 election.
Election of officers was also conducted with Dr. Jeff Ross retaining the board chair position, while Lisa Anderson was named vice chair and Jenny Stone was selected as treasurer.
Other organizational included:
The Chaska Herald was designated as the official newspaper for publication of proceedings, notices, etc. effective January 1, 2021.
Board member compensation remained at $4,000/year ($4,500/year for chairperson). Board members serving on Personnel/Negotiations Committee receive an additional $1,020 during the year of teacher contract negotiations with two payments of $510 on June 30 and September 30.
Other workshop news:
- Michele Bedor of Early Childhood Programs, said kindergarten screenings will begin again in-person in February. The District normally screens between 750 to 800 children a year at the Family Learning Center. The screening, currently available virtually, is free to children ages 3-5. Fall 2021 pre-school registration also opens on Jan. 21.
Facility rental rate charges will be increasing for the first time since 2015, according to Director of Finance DeeDee Kahring. If approved at the Jan. 25 school board meeting, the change would go into effect on July 1, 2021. Types of facilities include gyms, stadiums, pools, and auditoriums. The failed referendum is forcing these changes, Kahring said.