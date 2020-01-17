It all started with a turquoise-colored, puppy-eyed character called Benny.
It was the first artwork Ivy Gehman made for a passion project, one that later turned into a gallery piece.
The artwork, created in the manner of a trading card, is one of dozens of works from Integrated Arts Academy students currently displayed in Victoria. The school partnered with the Arts Consortium of Carver County, exhibiting pieces chosen by IAA staff.
“It’s more than just the show itself,” said IAA Principal Tera Kaltsas. “Our whole goal for our students and our artists is to get as many experiences — real artist experiences, authentic learning experiences — that we can.”
Artists and their friends, family and neighbors gathered at a reception on Jan. 9.
Consortium President Cynthia Anderson said the annual District 112 Youth Art Show didn’t feature any IAA students. This year was a chance to change that.
“We wanted to make sure that all the kids were represented for Carver County,” Anderson said.
Sam Nuteson, an 11th grader, transferred from Shakopee High School to IAA and said it’s been a much better fit.
“I like just expressing things,” he said. “If I think of something I like, I paint it.”
Nuteson prefers painting with acrylics, but doesn’t limit himself to it. He walked over to a set of pieces created with fellow artist and friend Josie Nickerson.
“I drew Josie,” Nuteson said.
“And I drew Sam,” Nickerson echoed.
Nuteson has 10 pieces displayed at the consortium, located on Victoria Drive, but has a few favorites like his elephant and dog portrayals.
He works quickly, finishing pieces anywhere in the window of 20 minutes to three hours. Someday, Nuteson thinks he wants to be a children’s book illustrator.
Classmate Gehman, a year above Nuteson, walked around the lower-level studio space during the reception and pointed to personal favorites.
“(It’s) kind of nerve-racking,” said Gehman, who has never displayed work in a gallery.
“Specifically I was really nervous about that piece, because I wanted everything to be perfect on there. I mean, it’s eight separate cards on there,” nodding to the trading card drawing series.
Some of Gehman’s works included ones from IAA’s graphic design course. Each student in that class has works at the consortium, too.
Gehman has been drawing since the second grade but dove deeper into art during middle school. In the coming years, Gehman hopes to study animation at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
“I do art because I have a lot of these characters and stories in my head. Art is the best way I know to really put them out, because I would like other people to see my stories and characters,” Gehman said.