Eastern Carver County Schools announced high schools students will transition from distance learning to the hybrid model beginning on Monday, Sept. 28.
Elementary students in District 112 have been going four days a week in-person with middle school students in a hybrid two-day model.
ECCS voluntarily went into a distance learning model for grades nine through 12, citing needing more time to prepare for in-person learning.
"Staff have been working hard to make sure we have everything in place to bring students back into the buildings safely," a District release said.
High school students will return to school buildings two days per week with enhanced health, cleaning, and distancing protocol at 50 percent capacity. Students will learn remotely on the other days.
Limited capacity in the schools will allow for maximum physical distancing. Students can find their "Hybrid A" or "Hybrid B" group assignments in Campus Portal.
More information will be shared with high school families before Sept. 28.
At this time, no changes will be made in the elementary and middle school learning models, or to the Online Learning Academy. The District vowed to evaluate learning models each month on the 8th.
"We appreciate your patience and your partnership as we navigate this year together. We can’t wait to see our high school students back in our buildings. Until then, stay safe, keep wearing masks, practice social distancing, and do what you can to minimize your exposure," the District release said.