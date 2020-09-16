Changes in federal funding now allow Eastern Carver County Schools to offer breakfast and lunch to all students at no cost.
Although this funding is temporary, students in preschool through grade 12 enrolled in the district -- both in-person and in the Online Learning Academy -- are eligible.
Students have multiple ways to access meals this fall depending on their grade level and learning model choice. You can find more information at http://eccs.mn/freemeals.
The District said a precise date in which the free meals will end is not known, but will be communicated at that time.
For meals on days when a student is learning remotely, student can utilize home meal kits, or they can choose daily meal pick up at The 112 Drive-In at Chanhassen High School.
Elementary: 1-day meal kits can be sent home on Tuesday featuring one breakfast and one lunch meal.
Students can request a 1-day meal kit on a weekly basis through their teachers, or they can request to be automatically added to the order list via a standing 1-day meal kit order. If you would like to request a standing order, please contact Sarah Laabs at laabss@district112.org or 952-556-6150. Please include your name and phone number, along with your student’s name, school building and teacher when requesting the meal kit.
Middle School: 3-day meal kits for students in the "A" schedule can be sent home on Tuesday and feature three breakfast and three lunch meals. Students in the "B" schedule can pick up their meal kits at Chaska High School on Mondays, curbside at the Activity Entrance Loop, between 10:30 am and noon.
If you need a meal kit and are unable to get to our pick-up location, please contact Sarah Laabs to arrange meal kit delivery. Please include your name and phone number, along with your student’s name, school building, and grade when requesting the meal kit standing order.
High School/Online Learning Academy: 5-day meal kit (five breakfast and five lunch meals) are available from Chaska High School on Tuesdays between 10:30 am and noon curbside from the activity entrance loop. Requested meal kits can be delivered if students are unable to get to the pick-up location.
To order your meal kit, or request delivery, please contact Sarah Laabs at laabss@district112.org or 952-556-6150. Please include your name and phone number, along with your student’s name and school building when requesting the meal kit.
Additionally, as an alternative to meal kits, all students pre-K through 12th grade can pick up daily hot meals, along with a selection of signature a la carte items at a cost, from the 112 Drive-In at Chanhassen High School on any day that they are distance learning, Monday-Friday.
These meals are available for curbside pick-up at Chanhassen High School from 10:30am to 1 p.m.and students can customize their order to include lunch, breakfast for the following day, a small list of a la carte items, or a combination of offerings. Pre-ordering is not required.
For the daily pick-up menu, visit the Nutrition Services page.