This past weekend was busy for the Chaska High School speech team.
Nine students, representing 10 entries, competed on Thursday and Friday at the Southern Minnesota National Speech and Debate (NSDA) National Qualifying tournament to earn the opportunity to compete at the NSDA National Tournament in June.
Five of the 10 entries advanced to the semifinal round on Saturday including: Miel Aronson in Drama and POI (Program Oral Interpretation), Maddy Siekmann in Humor, Ava Jax in Informative and Sydney Turner in POI.
Ava Jax and Sydney Turner advanced to compete in the final round, with Ava placing 2nd in Informative and Sydney placing 5th in POI (Program Oral Interpretation). Both Ava and Sydney qualified for the NSDA National Tournament and will represent Chaska High School in June.
While the four semifinalists competed in the National Qualifiers, the rest of the team competed in the Eagan Wildcats tournament. This is the largest invitational tournament for the team this year.
As a large tournament with up to 80 competitors in a category, many categories had four levels of final rounds: Finals, Next-in Finals, Merit Finals and Consolation Finals.
Eight students advanced to one of the final rounds with results as follows:
Final Round: Yousif Hamza, 4th in Creative Expression and Samsam Hassan, 6th in Great Speeches.
Next-in Final Round: Suad Muhumed, 3rd in Poetry; Evan Schwarz, 5th in Creative Expression; and Jannie Nguyen, 6th in Extemporaneous Reading.
Merit Final Round: Ava Gordon, 3rd in Great Speeches.
Consolation Final Round: Meredith Snapp, 1st in Humor and Parker Wright, 4th in Creative Expression.
A number of members of the team competed at the 2AA subsection tournament on March 15. (Results will be shared next week.)
The last regular season tournament is at Roseville on Saturday.
SHAKOPEE AND LAKEVILLE
The previous weekend, the Chaska Speech Team opted to divide and conquer, with 24 entries competing in Shakopee and 14 entries at Lakeville North.
The coaching staff and team usually prefers to keep the team together, but this split supported individual goals for a large number of team members, according to a press release.
At the Shakopee Tournament, 12 or the 24 entries advanced to a final round. Two students, Shruthi Pragalsingh and Halle Browning, earned their second bids to NIETOC, qualifying for the national tournament. Shruthi and Halle will join several other team members competing virtually in May. Overall, the team placed 8th out of 28 teams.
Results from the Shakopee tournament include:
Finals: Ava Gordon, 4th in Great Speeches and Halle Browning, 4th in Informative Speaking.
Next-in Finals: Shruthi Pragalsingh, 2nd in Prose; Katie Jiran, 3rd in Drama; Samsam Hassan, 3rd in Great Speeches; Lucas Bishop, 4th in Impromptu; Yabsera Yidnekachew, 4th in Creative Expression; Tiara Grafton, 5th in Poetry; and Jeannie Nguyen, Finalist in Extemporaneous Reading.
Merit Finals: Lucas Bishop, 3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking; Aidan Haga, 4th in Humor; and Laurel Lang, 4th in Prose.
At the Lakeville North tournament, seven of the 14 entries advanced to final rounds. The team placed 10th in Team Sweepstakes out of 23 teams.
Results for the Lakeville North tournament include:
Finals: Sydney Turner, 3rd in Poetry; Anna Holk, 4th in Discussion; Evan Schwarz, 6th in Creative Expression; Suad Muhumed, 6th in Poetry.
Next-in Finals: Parker Wright, 4th in Creative Expression.
Merit Finals: Yousif Hamza, 3rd in Creative Expression and Miel Aronson, 6th in Prose.