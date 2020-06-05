Teachers and staff lined the west student parking lot at Chaska High School June 4, 2020. Many holding signs of congratulations, of encouragement, of hope for the future.
Car by car paraded through, some with balloons, some with messages of thanks, all with a graduating senior from the Class of 2020.
Pomp and Circumstance played as cars passed under an arch of purple and gold balloons. The Chaska High School fight song, and the Hawk mascot, greeted them at the end of the parade.
It was a celebration. It was a culmination of 13 years.
Only one word could sum it all up, spoken by a teacher, and shown in the facial expressions of smiling seniors inside the vehicle, in the truck bed, or through the moon roof.
"This is awesome."
To the Class of 2020 at Chaska High School, you did it. The school, the community, are proud of you! Soar Hawks!