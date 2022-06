*Cum Laude (with honor): Those who earned a 3.000-3.666 cumulative GPA through the first semester of senior year; **Magna Cum Laude (with great honor): Those who earned a 3.667-3.949 cumulative GPA through the first semester of the senior year; ***Summa Cum Laude (with highest honor): Those who earned a 3.950-4.000 cumulative GPA through the first semester of the senior year. (Honor Medallions awarded to students with a cumulative GPA of 3.950 and above); ΩNational Merit, commended, semi or finalist (Honor Medallions awarded to National Merit Students); °Senior students who took 1-3 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams; ◊Senior students who took 4-6 AP Exams; ‡Senior students who took 7-9 AP Exams; «Senior students who took 10+ AP Exams; #Candidate for AP Seminar and Research Certificate granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research designated by Purple Cord; %Candidate for AP Capstone Diploma granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing designated by Purple and Gold Cord; Honor Medallions awarded to students who took 10 or more AP exams; (M) Students who have joined the military (awarded red, white and blue cords).