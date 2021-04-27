Sydney Turner, a Chaska High School senior, was named the 2021 MSHSL AA Poetry Champion at the state speech tournament on April 23.
“Sydney has been in speech for four years and has put in a significant amount of work to every year to earn this title,” stated a Chaska Speech press release.
Poetry speeches consist of a number of individual poetry pieces, carefully selected by the student and delivered as a Poetry Program. The student cuts the individual pieces, taking parts of each piece to build their program around a single topic.
Turner’s program focused on the stigmas and realities of mental illness for black women in America.
Turner placed first in five of the 11 tournaments this season. She placed either 2nd or 3rd in five other tournaments.