Chaska Rotary Club President Sheryl Hough recently announced this year’s Chaska Rotary Club/Grace Gibson scholarship recipients.
The scholarship selection committee uses criteria that includes "Service above Self," meaning the beneficiaries volunteer their time and services to their families as well as to their broader communities, according to a press release.
Madison Stokesbury received the Distinguished Award of $3,000. Carmen Fix, Lauren Johnson, Alexis Nicholas, Carter Nelson and Megan Senden each received $2,000. John Senden, the 2019-20 Chaska Rotary student intern, received $1,000.
"The Chaska Rotary Club is grateful to be able to enrich these young adults’ lives by providing the scholarships to help with their higher education," stated the announcement.