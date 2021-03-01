The Chaska Speech Team competed in the annual Eastview Speech Tournament this past Saturday.
This tournament divided competitors into two divisions. The Champion Division is for 3rd and 4th year competitor and the Open Division is for 1st and 2nd year competitors. Overall, the team placed 15th out of over 33 teams, according to a Chaska Speech press release.
A highlights from the Open Division is two Discussion competitors, Anna Holk and Parker Lund, earning first place in Champion Finals and Honor Finals, respectively. A highlight from the Champion Division is senior Parker Wright placing 5th in Storytelling finals and 2nd in Creative Expression Honor Finals.
Results of the tournament include:
Champion Finals: Parker Wright, 5th in Storytelling.
Champion Honor (next-in) Finals: Sydney Turner, 1st in Poetry; Parker Wright, 2nd in Creative Expression; Suad Muhumed, 5th in Poetry.
Merit Final Results: Cyn-Wei Tan, 7th in Prose; and Ava Jax, 6th in Informative Speaking.
Open Finals: Anna Holk, 1st in Discussion; Katie Jiran, 4th in Drama; and Yabsera Yidnekachew, 6th in Creative Expression.
Open Honor (next-in) Finals: Parker Lund, 1st in Discussion; and Max Bryan, 6th in Humor.
Open Merit Finals: Halle Browning, 5th in Informative Speaking.
This coming Saturday the team is splitting between two tournaments, one at Lakeville North and the other in Shakopee. Both of the tournaments will give students opportunities to prepare for upcoming postseason competitions.