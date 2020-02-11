The Chaska Speech Team competed at the East Ridge Raptor Invitational tournament in Woodbury on Feb. 8. Twenty-two of the team’s entries competing on Saturday progressed to a final round, with the team placing 4th out of 32 teams, according to a press release.
Miel Aronson, with her placement in finals, has earned a bid to the annual NIETOC National Tournament. She is now the third Chaska team member with a bid to this national tournament.
Individual results at this tournament include:
Varsity Finals: Aravis Pennucci, 3rd in Poetry and 7th in Program Oral Interpretation; Jeremiah Cox, 3rd in Drama, 3rd in Original Oratory and 5th in Informative Speaking; Evan Schwarz, 4th in Creative Expression; Sydney Turner, 4th in Poetry; Kareem Taha, 7th in Storytelling; Miel Aronson, 7th in Prose; and Yousif Hamza, 7th in Creative Expression.
Novice Finals: Rocco Roberts, 2nd in Drama; Suad Muhumed, 3rd in Poetry; Ava Gordon, 5th in Great Speeches; Olivia Spannbauer, 5th in Poetry; and Gigi Yakes, 7th in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Varsity Next-in Finals: Aravis Penucci, 1st in Prose; Parker Wright, 1st in Storytelling; Zoe Hearon, 1st in Extemporaneous Reading; Faith Peterson, 2nd in Poetry; Anna Ransom, 4th in Storytelling; Jack Firman, 5th in Storytelling.
Varsity Consolation Finals: Ekaanth Veerakumar, 3rd in Informative Speaking.
Next week a few Chaska team members will travel to Harvard University to compete in one of the largest invitational tournaments in the country. The rest of the team will enjoy a much needed mid-season break before heading into the second and very competitive half of the season, the release stated.