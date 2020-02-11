Chaska High School
Buy Now

Chaska High School, 545 Pioneer Trail, Chaska.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

The Chaska Speech Team competed at the East Ridge Raptor Invitational tournament in Woodbury on Feb. 8. Twenty-two of the team’s entries competing on Saturday progressed to a final round, with the team placing 4th out of 32 teams, according to a press release.

Miel Aronson, with her placement in finals, has earned a bid to the annual NIETOC National Tournament. She is now the third Chaska team member with a bid to this national tournament.

Individual results at this tournament include:

Varsity Finals: Aravis Pennucci, 3rd in Poetry and 7th in Program Oral Interpretation; Jeremiah Cox, 3rd in Drama, 3rd in Original Oratory and 5th in Informative Speaking; Evan Schwarz, 4th in Creative Expression; Sydney Turner, 4th in Poetry; Kareem Taha, 7th in Storytelling; Miel Aronson, 7th in Prose; and Yousif Hamza, 7th in Creative Expression.

Novice Finals: Rocco Roberts, 2nd in Drama; Suad Muhumed, 3rd in Poetry; Ava Gordon, 5th in Great Speeches; Olivia Spannbauer, 5th in Poetry; and Gigi Yakes, 7th in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Varsity Next-in Finals: Aravis Penucci, 1st in Prose; Parker Wright, 1st in Storytelling; Zoe Hearon, 1st in Extemporaneous Reading; Faith Peterson, 2nd in Poetry; Anna Ransom, 4th in Storytelling; Jack Firman, 5th in Storytelling.

Varsity Consolation Finals: Ekaanth Veerakumar, 3rd in Informative Speaking.

Next week a few Chaska team members will travel to Harvard University to compete in one of the largest invitational tournaments in the country. The rest of the team will enjoy a much needed mid-season break before heading into the second and very competitive half of the season, the release stated.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you