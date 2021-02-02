The Chaska Speech Team competed at the annual Eden Prairie Eagle Invitational on Jan. 30.
Just over half of the entries advanced to a final round, including five of the first-year team members. Overall, the team placed 2nd out of 19 teams in the Team Sweepstakes.
Three Chaska students earned 1st place in the final round: Sydney Turner, Varsity Poetry; Yabi Yidnekachew, Novice Creative Expression; and Riley Wright, Novice Original Oratory. Two varsity team members earned 1st place in Honor Finals: Maddy Siekmann, Varsity Humor and Anna Holk, Varsity Discussion.
Four students earned their first bid to the NIETOC National Tournament: Ava Jax, Informative speaking; Lucas Bishop, Extemporaneous Speaking; Cyn-Ean Yu, Drama; and Katie Jiran, Drama.
Full results include:
Varsity Finals: Sydney Turner, 1st in Poetry; Aravis Pennucci, 2nd in Program Oral Interpretation; Cyn-Ean Yu, 2nd in Drama; Katie Kiran, 3rd in Drama; Suad Muhumed, 3rd in Poetry; Ava Jax, 4th in Informative Speaking; Cyn-Wei Tan, 4th in Prose; Max Bryan, 5th in Humor; Miel Aronson, 5th in Prose; Parker Wright, 5th in Storytelling; Lucas Bishop, 6th in Extemporaneous Speaking; and Yousif Hanza, 6th in Creative Expression.
Varsity Honor Finals: Anna Holk, 1st in Discussion; Maddy Siekmann, 1st in Humor; Ava Jax, 2nd in Creative Expression; and Laurel Lang, 4th in Prose.
Novice Finals: Riley Wright, 1st in Original Oratory; Yabi Yidnekachew, 1st in Creative Expression; Samsam Hassan, 3rd in Great Speeches; Halle Browning, 4th in Informative Speaking; and Aidan Haga, 6th in Humor.