On Saturday, March 10, 30 students on the Chaska Speech Team competed in the State Sections tournament, with the top three in each category advancing to state.
Nine Chaska competitors advanced to finals and four of those nine qualified for the state tournament. Sydney Turner and Katie Jiran were awarded Tournament Champion in their categories.
Students qualifying for state include: Sydney Turner, Poetry; Anna Holk, Discussion; Katie Jiran, Drama; and Maddy Siekmann, Poetry. The MSHSL State Tournament is Friday, April 23.
The Chaska Speech Team tied with two other schools as Metro West Conference champion.
In addition, eight team members were awarded All Conference. These students include: Yousif Hamza, Creative Expression; Anna Holk, Discussion; Cyn-Ean Yu, Drama; Katie Jiran, Drama; Maddy Siekmann, Humor; Ava Jax, Informative; Sydney Turner, Poetry; and Miel Aronson, Prose.
"This has been a different year for the students as they competed virtually. They rose to the challenge and have had a very positive and successful year," stated a Chaska Speech press release.