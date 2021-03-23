Thirty-four students from the Chaska Speech Team competed at the 2AA Sub-section tournament on Monday, March 15. The top nine competitors in each category qualified to advance to the 2AA Section Tournament, according to a Chaska Speech press release.
Thirty-two of the students qualified for sections on April 10. By category, the students placing and moving onto sections include:
- Creative Expression: Yousif Hamza, 4th; Katelyn Ellinger, 6th; Yabsera Yidnekachew, Finalist; Evan Schwarz, Finalist.
- Discussion: Anna Holk, 5th; Lauren Oster, Finalist; Parker Lund, Finalist.
- Drama: Katie Jiran, 2nd.
- Extemporaneous Reading: Jeannie Nguyen, Finalist; Gracie Lougheed, Finalist.
- Extemporaneous Speaking: Lucas Bishop, Finalist; Gigi Yakes, Finalist.
- Informative: Ava Jax, 5th; Halle Browning, 6th; Amelia Fischer, Finalist.
- Great Speeches: Ava Gordon, 3rd; Samsam Hassan, 5th; Sami Giesen, 6th.
- Humor: Meredith Snapp, 1st; Maddy Siekmann, 2nd; Aidan Haga, 4th; Max Bryan, 5th.
- Original Oratory: Riley Wright, Finalist.
- Poetry: Sydney Turner, 2nd; Suad Muhumed, 3rd; Tiara Grafton, 6th; Bella Bryan, Finalist.
- Prose: Miel Aronson, 2nd; Shruthi Pragalsing, 3rd; Laurel Lang, 4th.
- Storytelling: Parker Wright, 3rd; Hazyl Perkins, 6th.
ROSEBOWL
On Saturday, March 20 the team competed in its final regular season tournament at the Roseville "Rosebowl" Tournament. Ten students advanced to final rounds and overall the team placed 12th out of 28 teams.
The Rosebowl is a large tournament with a number of categories including 80+ competitors. The tournament offers multiple levels of finals to recognize all of the top competitors, many who have the same overall rating and are placed by speaker points.
Individuals placing in finals include:
- Finals: Anna Holk, 1st in Discussion; Tiara Grafton, 6th in Poetry; and Yousif Hamza, 6th in Creative Expression.
- Next-in Finals: Ava Gordon, 2nd in Great Speeches; Maddy Siekmann, 3rd in Humor; Evan Schwarz, 6th in Creative Expression; and Halley Browning, 6th in Informative.
- Merit Finals: Miel Aronson, 3rd in Prose; and Jeannie Nguyen, 6th in Extemporaneous Reading.
- Consolation Finals: Ava Jax, 5th in Informative Speaking.
The next few weeks will be focused on preparing for the 2AA Section Tournament. Top competitors from the section tournament qualify for the MSHSL State Speech Tournament.