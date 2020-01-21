The Chaska High School speech tournament season kicked off on Saturday at the Chanhassen High School annual tournament.
A winter storm threatened the season-opening tournament, but the Chanhassen speech department and District 112 facilities teams persevered and hosted the tournament for the 10 teams that could make it through the snow and ice to compete, according to a press release.
Chaska Speech earned 2nd place in Team Sweepstakes, with 25 entries advancing to a final or honor final round of competition.
Due to the weather and the smaller attendance, there was not a separate novice (first year) competition. However, novices were ranked and the top three in each category earned awards.
Three members of the Chaska team earned Varsity Champion (first place) awards: Aravis Pennucci, 1st place Poetry; Cyn-Ean Yu, 1st place Drama; and Jeremiah Cox, 1st place Original Oratory. Olivia Spannbauer earned the Novice Champion award in Poetry.
Other Chaska speech team members earning award in this tournament include:
Varsity Finals: Aravis Penucci, 2nd place POI (Program for Oral Interpretation); Jeremiah Cox, 2nd place Informative Speaking; Parker Wright, 2nd Place Storytelling; Sydney Turner, 2nd Place Poetry; Yousif Hamza, 2nd Place Creative Expression; Allison Smutka, 3rd Place Poetry; Jack Firman, 3rd place Storytelling; Jeremiah Cox, 3rd place Dramatic Interpretation; Kareem Taha, 4th place Storytelling; Olivia Spannbauer, 4th place Poetry; Ava Jax, 5th place Original Oratory; Jazmin Sanchez, 5th place poetry (Novice top 3); Katelynn Ellinger, 6th place Original Oratory; and Mya Schultz, 6th place US Extemporaneous Speaking.
Varsity Next-in Finals: Cyn-Wei Tan, 1st place Prose; Joe Klinker, 1st place Humor; Katie Jiran, 2nd place Dramatic Interpretation (Novice top 3); Petra Causton, 2nd place Discussion (Novice top 3); Yousif Hamza, 2nd place Humorous Interpretation; Lauren Oster, 3rd place Discussion; Maddy Siekmann, 3rd place Dramatic Interpretation; Miel Aronson, 5th place prose; and Riley Jacobsen - Novice top 3 in Original Oratory.
The team travels to Eden Prairie on Saturday for the 16th Annual Eden Prairie Eagle Invitational tournament. "The team and coaches are looking forward to a competitive and positive season," states a press release.