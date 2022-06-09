With Chanhassen High School graduation 7 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, we asked Eastern Carver County Schools for some statistics.
Celi Haga, director of Communications and Community Relations, shared these numbers from the Class of 2022.
- 420: The number of students in the 2022 graduating class
- 58: The number of students graduating summa cum laude
- 9: The number of National Merit Scholars
- 14: The number of languages spoken
- 16: The number of different countries of birth