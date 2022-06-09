With Chaska High School graduation 4 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, we asked Eastern Carver County Schools for some statistics. Celi Haga, director of Communications and Community Relations, shared these numbers from the Class of 2022.
380: The number of students in the 2022 graduating class
28: The number of students graduating summa cum laude.
7: The number of National Merit Scholars
49.49%: The percentage of female students; 50.41%: The percentage of male students
73%: The percentage of students that identify as white; 27%: The percentage of students that identify as another race or ethnicity
17: The number of different countries of birth:
- Brazil
- China
- Colombia
- El Salvador
- Ethiopia
- Guatemala
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Korea
- Kyrgyzstan
- Mexico
- Peru
- Philippines
- Somalia
- Tanzania
- United States