Superintendent of the Eastern Carver County School District is a finalist for a similar job in Iowa.
Clint Christopher, who has been superintendent with District 112 since July 2017, is one of three finalists for superintendent at the Muscatine Community School District in Muscatine, the Iowa district confirmed.
According to a statement from Christopher, provided by District 112 communications and community relations director Celi Haga, Christopher was not actively looking for another position.
"The opportunity to return to my family's roots in Iowa — where we still have a lot of connections — was too good to pass up," stated Christopher.
Current Muscatine superintendent Dr. Jerry Riibe announced in July he'd resign after the 2019-20 school year. The process for finding a new superintendent started late October, according to Lisa Bunn with the Muscatine Community School District. At that time, the district began gathering candidate information.
Christopher said he remains committed to the work in District 112.
"This is a great job, and a great district," Christopher stated. "As that process moves forward, I remain invested in the students, staff, and community of Eastern Carver County Schools and the work ahead of us."
The Iowa district should have a decision after final interviews by the end of next week, likely by Jan. 24, Bunn said.