Cologne Academy was one of two schools in the state designated as a 2020 Minnesota School of Character by Character.org and its state sponsor, Synergy & Leadership Exchange.
Nationally, 81 schools and seven districts received this designation for 2020, according to a Cologne Academy press release.
Each year, Character.org works in partnership with state sponsors to certify schools and districts that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate, the release stated.
Cologne Academy is a charter school located in Cologne serving students in grades K–8. It was founded in 2008 and is currently ranked in the top 4% of public school districts in Minnesota.
Synergy & Leadership Exchange will celebrate Cologne Academy at the Character Recognition Awards luncheon on May 20.
More info at www.synergyexchange.org or www.character.org.