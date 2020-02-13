Cologne Academy
Cologne Academy was one of two schools in the state designated as a 2020 Minnesota School of Character by Character.org and its state sponsor, Synergy & Leadership Exchange.

Nationally, 81 schools and seven districts received this designation for 2020, according to a Cologne Academy press release.

Each year, Character.org works in partnership with state sponsors to certify schools and districts that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate, the release stated.

Cologne Academy is a charter school located in Cologne serving students in grades K–8. It was founded in 2008 and is currently ranked in the top 4% of public school districts in Minnesota.

Synergy & Leadership Exchange will celebrate Cologne Academy at the Character Recognition Awards luncheon on May 20.

More info at www.synergyexchange.org or www.character.org.

