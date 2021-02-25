Eastern Carver County Schools was announced Feb. 24 as one of 11 schools or organizations across the state of Minnesota to receive a 2021 Youth Skills Training grant. The partnership works to develop and implement paid-learning opportunities for students 16 years of age and older.
The grants are part of a Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s Youth Skills Training program, which was signed into law in 2017 with bipartisan support to create and provide employment training for student learners ages 16 and older in high-growth, high-demand occupations.
ECCS is one of six school districts along with Burnsville, White Bear Lake, Hutchinson, Elk River, and Hibbing to receive the grant.
"The almost $100,000 grant will be used in partnership with our local education and manufacturing companies to support high school student career exploration in advanced manufacturing. We know there’s a high need for skilled labor in this sector, and this helps create opportunities to build a pipeline for our district students to successful careers after they graduate," Celi Haga, Director of Communications and Community Relations, said.
Grants can be used to create programs, recruit students and employers, provide training, transport students, and pay for student certifications.
Twenty-five local partnerships throughout the state applied for this fourth round of grants. These partnerships involve more than 70 school districts and 146 employers in five different industries.
"Minnesota’s students are our future, and by focusing on hands-on training, safety, real-world experience, the Youth Skills Training program sets our students up for career-long success in fields that are growing fast," said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.
