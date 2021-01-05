Nominations are being accepted for the District 112 Foundation’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
The award honors teachers in the district who advance excellence and innovation in education. Nominations are accepted Jan. 5 through Feb. 26, according to a press release. Nominations can be completed and submitted online at https://district112foundation.org/excellence-in-education-award-program/.
Nominees must be current licensed teachers within the school district during the 2020-21 school year. Anyone can nominate a teacher, but each person may submit only one nomination. Teachers may not self-nominate.
Ideal candidates will have daily contact with students and will encourage them to build confidence, to learn and to achieve, according to the press release.
The Teacher of the Year winner will be announced in late spring and will receive a grant from the District 112 Foundation to be used in the classroom. Runners-up will be selected and will each receive grants from the foundation as well. Last year’s Teacher of the Year was Danielle Raabe, a teacher in the Discovery Program at Chaska Middle School West.
Visit www.district112foundation.org or call 952-556-6299 for further information.