The Eastern Carver County School Board heard from a room filled with professed band lovers on Dec. 16. They showed up to express concern over what will happen to district-wide elementary band programs during the next school year.
It’s a worry musicians and parents began sharing after Question 1 on the Nov. 5 referendum, asking for an operating levy increase, was voted down.
The district faces a $5 million budget cut for the 2020-21 school year, according to School Board Chair Tim Klein.
The necessary cuts were originally projected to be $4.5 million, but increased based on a post-referendum audit report, according to district Finance and Operations Director DeeDee Kahring.
It’s the largest school district budget cut in over a decade, Kahring said.
However, school board members said nothing is set in stone regarding the fifth-grade band program — a decision won't be made until February.
At the meeting, Klein addressed public speculation about the program’s discontinuation.
“I know there have been a lot of rumors swirling via emails and social media,” Klein said. “But I want to emphasize that those are nothing but rumors.”
He said there will be discussions before decisions are made about district cuts. In other words, the fifth-grade programs aren’t definitively on the chopping board — but it’s still a possibility.
BY THE NUMBERS
After the $5 million cut next school year, in 2021-22, the district budget is set to be cut by $3.5 million, and another $1.7 million in 2022-23.
A proposed general fund budget reduction was published in June 2019. The original document, Kahring said, referred to cutting some or all of the fifth-grade band budget, but was later changed to reducing "music programs" by $300,000.
"Initially I believe it was listed as fifth-grade band," Kahring said.
That's what prompted concerns from band teachers and students.
The in-the-works document, which is likely to change in the coming months, states music programs could be cut by 3.4 full-time employees — the same number in the district’s elementary school band program, teachers said.
But district officials said the numbers are extremely preliminary and don’t necessarily indicate a dissolving program.
"As we go through this process, we’re also trying to identify if there are alternatives we can offer to continue supporting programs like fifth-grade band," said Celi Haga, district director of communications and community relations.
Just because it's on the list, Haga said, doesn't mean District 112's beginning band program is history.
Also in the proposed budget cut document is: cutting instruction and instructional support by over $3.6 million; operational costs by $690,000; and special education funds by over $120,000.
The preliminary document also suggests reducing administration fees by over $86,000 next school year and $74,000 in student activity costs.
Of the cuts, the music program was the only specific program to be named.
Kahring said numbers have changed and the district now has better information on costs and salaries, though they are not available to the public yet.
“That document was kind of a start of an idea process,” she said. “Those items in there have not been approved or adopted.”
In the coming weeks and months, she expects more solid information to be up on the district website and available for public viewing.
BUDGET TALKS
Kahring said the board followed up with those at the forefront of it all, meeting with principals and other education officials in early December to brainstorm budget ideas.
“What are some things that we can do to meet the reductions that we have?” she said of the meeting topic. “Right now, we’re not there.”
A letter was sent out to district parents on Dec. 19 stating: "The district has no intention of gutting programs, music or otherwise, but there will be budget cuts that affect programs and services at every level. The cuts the district must make now will impact students, staff, and our community."
School board and district officials said they’re on the same team as concerned parents and students. They’ve called the process “exhausting,” a “grave reality.”
“In many ways we are similar to you,” Klein told those gathered at the board meeting, noting he has a child in the band program. “So these are painful choices that we will be living with directly.”
COMMUNITY SPEAKS OUT
Nearly 20 people addressed the board regarding the importance of early band programs. Some were current band students, while others graduated from the program years ago or have children currently enrolled.
Riley Jacobsen is a freshman tenor saxophonist in the Chaska High School band. He started in fifth grade and called that elementary school class the “root” of band.
“I feel like people, when they see band, they don’t realize how much of a family it is. Band isn't just a program,” Jacobsen said. He suggested the district try to cut things like Chromebooks for third-graders or some athletic cuts.
“There’s definitely compromises that can be made,” Jacobsen said.
Many at the meeting said without fifth-grade band, they wouldn’t be where they are today.
Filled with emotion and tears, some said it gave them social confidence, a creative outlet and career opportunities. Others pointed to correlations between music and math, service learning, and lifelong friendships.
“Please don’t disproportionately cut music funds," one student said.
School board members said they recognize the importance of band and the passion coming from the room.
“We are not looking to remove any specific programs, music or otherwise,” Klein said. “The staff will leave no stone unturned, but in the end, we as a board have to live within the means provided by the community.”
Chaska Middle School West band teacher Eric Songer sent a letter to former students, parents and friends. In it, he urged people to contact the school board, the superintendent and other school officials about the importance of keeping band — every grade level of it — intact.
NEAR FUTURE
The budget committee meets in January to develop a specific proposal. The board will hear its findings at its regular-session meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the District Education Center, which people can attend or view online at the district's website.
People can also provide feedback and public comment on the proposed budget cuts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Chanhassen High School, 2200 Lyman Blvd.
After hearing comments, the board will approve the 2020-21 budget plan in February.