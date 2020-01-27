District 112 Superintendent Clint Christopher has been selected as the new superintendent of an Iowa school district.
Chosen above two other finalists, Christopher was offered the contract for the Muscatine Community Schools position, District 112 officials confirmed. He is set to start July 1, 2020, pending board approval in February.
"This district has been a wonderful place to work and live, and will always mean a great deal to me and my family," he said.
Christopher, who has been superintendent with District 112 since July 2017, previously said it wasn't an easy decision, but the job was "too great to pass up."
His extended family lives in Iowa, he said, and he sees this as a chance to serve children closer to his roots.
"The school board is very sorry to see him go and we wish him the best. He has been a strong leader during both good and difficult times," said Jeffrey Ross, District 112 school board chair.
In a statement provided by the district's communications director, Ross said the board will "immediately" begin the search for a new superintendent. Until then, both Christopher and the district said his work won't change.
"There is much work to be done over the next several months to support our community of learners," Christopher said. "I am committed to seeing that through with the help of a strong board and outstanding staff."
Christopher will replace Dr. Jerry Riibe, who has been with the Muscatine district for seven years.