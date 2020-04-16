The students, parents, teachers and staff of Guardian Angels Catholic School raised $8,895 through raffle ticket sales and donations earlier this year.
From Jan. 17 to March 1, students at Guardian Angels sold raffle tickets at $5 each to raise funds for their school. Costs to run the raffle are provided by sole sponsor Catholic United Financial so every dollar raised by ticket sales stays with the school, according to a press release.
The fundraiser came to an official close on March 12 with the prize drawing ceremony during which winners of $40,000 in prizes, from gift cards and vacations to a brand new Buick Encore SUV, were announced by guest emcees Super Bowl Champion Matt Birk and Miss Minnesota 2019 Kathryn Kueppers.
When Guardian Angels' total is added with the other 88 participating schools in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, the 2020 Catholic Schools Raffle raised more than $1.3 million, a new annual record for the program, and a cumulative total of $9.8 million since the program began in 2009.
More info at www.school.gachaska.org.