“It is a great day to be a Hawk,” Chaska High School Principal James Bach told the graduating Class of 2021.
The graduates, staff, family and friends gathered at Grace Church in Eden Prairie June 11 to receive their diplomas and mark the end of a chapter.
“You finished your high school degree during a pandemic and you not not only finished your degree, you did it with unbelievable strength and courage. You have overcome many challenges,” Bach told the students.
“You have developed enhanced lifelong skills that will carry you into your next journey in life," Bach said. "Skills such as flexibility, resilience, persistence, and the value of relationships.”