Guardian Angels Catholic School, located in downtown Chaska, recently began the year with a few new teachers.
Middle School Math/Science, Tessa Grund: Grund graduated from Crown College this past May with a degree in Elementary Education and a focus in middle school science. "She absolutely loves math and science and looks forward to her first year of teaching," the release stated. She is is a proud owner of a new puppy.
Music/Band, Andy Case: After a musical career in the big city schools, Case found himself at a quaint Catholic school in the small suburban town of Chaska and couldn't be more excited, according to the press release. Case has a degree from St. John’s University in music education. He is married and has six children.
First and Second Grade, Kathleen McFadden: McFadden has a bachelor of science in Elementary Education and a master's in Reading Education from St. Xavier University, Chicago. Her experience teaching is in pre-K, kindergarten, and other primary grades, in both public and parochial schools in Illinois and Minnesota. She is married and has three children.
STEM, Beth Cook: Cook graduated from St. Olaf with a degree in biology and environmental studies and a master's of Arts & Teaching from the University of Vermont. Beth and her husband have three children. She has taught and volunteered in the school's outdoor center and in music programs. She will now be teaching a weekly STEM program in the school for grades pre-k to fifth grade.
Preschool, Betty Sanchez: Sanchez has worked in schools as a paraprofessional in Spanish and in food service. After being a stay-at-home mom for a couple years, she is back to work at Guardian Angels preschool. Sanchez is married and has three children.