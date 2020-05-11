Ryan Smith sees the impact the Hawk Haul inside Chaska High School has firsthand. As the ninth-grade counselor, among his responsibilities is maintaining and running the food shelf, of sorts, in a room in the Blue Forum section of the building.
Smith and volunteers fill backpacks each week, sending them home with students. The process has changed a bit, with schools shifting to distance learning, and so has the need.
“The (Hawk Haul) is a really big office packed with non-perishable food and it’s starting to run out pretty quick with the students all at home full-time. They need more supplies being at home,” Smith said.
To help fill the need, a community food drive, Stock the Pantry, is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Chaska High School.
Smith said staff and volunteers will unload items from cars. After the collection, all items will be wiped down, and likely sit for a few weeks before distribution.
Cars should enter on Purple Brick Road and proceed to “The Rock” near the activities office.
Smith said often times students come to them, asking for help. Sometimes it’s a need for food. Sometimes it’s a need for hygiene items. At times, the Hawk Haul has used donated money to help a student out with rent to avoid eviction.
Gift cards can also be donated. Monetary donations are also appreciated. They can be made at https://district112foundation.org/blog/donate. Specify “CHS CARE TEAM” in the memo box.