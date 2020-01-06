It took Chaska High School 10th-grader Olivia Stevens a while to finesse her painting approach with her latest class project.
Which method should she use? How would layers of acrylic paint work together? How would she turn a blank canvas into a portrait, to be sent to someone over 6,000 miles away?
After weeks of work, she finished it — and it became more than just a painting.
“I feel pretty proud, since that’s my first portrait that I’ve ever painted,” Stevens said.
She was part of a group of 50-some students working with The Memory Project, a nonprofit that connects in-need youth with art students. High school artists create portraits of children who have witnessed poverty, abuse or other challenges, and send the final works to them.
PHOTO TO PAINTING
Christina Keith, a Chaska High School art teacher, said her ninth- through 12th-grade students took anywhere from a few weeks to a month to create their portraits. She collaborated with fellow teacher Cassie Bernhardt, partnered with The Memory Project, and had students get to work.
It’s something the two first organized four or five years ago before bringing it back this year.
“The results that we got from students were just outstanding, so we just wanted to do it again,” Keith said.
Four classes, including three levels of drawing and painting, were given a child’s photograph. At the end of the project, students wrote notes to their recipients. The portraits were then displayed at the Chaska Community Center before being sent to children in Nigeria.
“I really enjoyed it and I think it’s a great way to be humble and do stuff for other people,” said Trinity Welsh, a 10th-grader in advanced painting and drawing. “I was really happy to learn that it was actually going to go to the person that we were painting.”
Welsh said she knew her subject was in sixth grade and her favorite color was pink, so she made sure the background was extra rosy.
Students wrapped up their projects before heading off to winter break, but they said what they learned during the process stuck with them well past the project’s due date.
“Knowing why I’m doing it made it more meaningful than some of the other projects,” Stevens said. “I was doing it to make her feel some type of happiness and even though this is very small, hopefully it can be some type of joy in her life.”
Students said though they enjoyed creating the portraits, it didn’t come without a sense of pressure. They wanted to make the portraits accurate.
“We have to make it really good, because it’s going to someone who is real,” Welsh said.
Keith said the project went beyond what met the eye.
“We can use a creative skill to learn about other people's existence or analyze their own,” she said. “As well as making work that’s outside of yourself and outside of your experience.”
FINDING COMMUNITY
The first time Keith and Bernhardt worked with The Memory Project, photos came from Ukrainian students. Keith said the goal is to give these children a sense of identity and a reminder that they matter.
She said it’s a learning experience that’s proven to be authentic and a way to connect her students to the rest of the world — from a table in an art classroom.
And they took it seriously.
“I’m lucky to have a lot of really talented and hardworking art students,” Keith said. “It was evident that they wanted to try their best … about something other than their experience.”
The project fit into Keith’s curriculum nicely, playing with themes of values, textures, and realistic portrait drawing. Due to a lack of space, only select portraits were chosen for display at the community center.
At the end of the day, it not only helped students find community around the globe, but also right here at home.
“I really liked seeing other people’s paintings probably the most, like seeing what they did with their drawings,” Stevens said.