Eastern Carver County Schools announced high schools students will transition from distance learning to the hybrid model beginning on Monday, Sept. 28.
"We are so excited to have our high schoolers back in buildings, and even more excited that we were able to get to this point earlier than the Oct. 8 date we’d previously communicated to our high school families," District 112 communications director Celi Haga said. "That’s a testament to the amazing work done by our Chanhassen, Chaska, and Integrated Arts Academy staff over the past few weeks to be ready"
Elementary students in District 112 have been going four days a week in-person with middle school students in a hybrid two-day model since the first day of school on Sept. 8.
ECCS voluntarily went into a distance learning model for grades nine through 12, citing needing more time to prepare for in-person learning.
"Staff have been working hard to make sure we have everything in place to bring students back into the buildings safely," a District release said.
Erin Rathke, assistant superintendent for Eastern Carver County Schools, said the extra time allowed for the District to work on checking spaces and classes to accommodate the 50 percent capacity rule. Sometimes that meant administration and teachers had to rearrange rooms and walk around with tape measures.
Rathke also pointed out other notable changes:
- balancing and hand scheduling classes for students to support class size, teachers and unique scheduling needs
- problem solving and being creative around common spaces, lunch rooms and collaboration spaces
- teachers are working hard to blend together in-person and distance learning together for our two-day-a-week kids plus our students that chose our online academy
- creating community and establish a new set of routines in this virtual world
High school students will return to school buildings two days per week with enhanced health, cleaning, and distancing protocols. Students will learn remotely on the other days.
Limited capacity in the schools will allow for maximum physical distancing. Students can find their "Hybrid A" or "Hybrid B" group assignments in Campus Portal.
"I have been so impressed with how hybrid is working at our middle schools and how seriously our students and staff are taking wearing their masks, distancing, and taking care of themselves and each other," Haga said. "I know we can expect the same from our high school students. As we’ve said before, there’s no playbook for this and we’re grateful for the grace, patience, and support of our community as we work through it together."
At this time, no changes will be made in the elementary and middle school learning models, or to the Online Learning Academy. The District vowed to evaluate learning models each month on the 8th.
"We appreciate your patience and your partnership as we navigate this year together. We can’t wait to see our high school students back in our buildings. Until then, stay safe, keep wearing masks, practice social distancing, and do what you can to minimize your exposure," the District release said.