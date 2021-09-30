Chaska High School Homecoming Parade 2019

Chaska High School cheerleaders and the Hawks football team participate in the homecoming parade in 2019.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The Chaska High School Hall of Fame ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, part of a full day of activities that concludes with a football game and fireworks.

Inductees for the 2021 class are:

  • Estella Lillian Elke, Distinguished Alumni, class of 1906

  • Barry Fox, Outstanding Art/Activities

  • Ellen Degler, Outstanding Athlete, 2010

  • Derek Jerde, Outstanding Athlete, 2009

  • Denny Bjorklund, Outstanding Advisor & Coach

The ceremony is set for 5 to 7 p.m. inside the Chaska High School Auditorium. A social and dinner precedes the 6 p.m. ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. in the high school commons. The ceremony is free of charge.

Hall of Fame inductees will ride in the Homecoming parade in downtown Chaska at 4:15 p.m. and will be introduced during halftime of the 7 p.m. game versus Cretin-Derham Hall.

Make sure to stick around after the game for fireworks, while remaining in your seat at halftime for a Billy Joel-themed performance from the marching band.

RETURN OF THE PARADE

The Homecoming parade returns to downtown Chaska at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

The parade starts at the intersection of E. 4th St. and Maple St. and proceeds one block west with a right turn north on Ash St. A left turn on E. 5th St. moves past Auburn Court and then south on Oak St. for two blocks. The final viewing is on E. 3rd St between Oak and Ash.

A map is attached.

image.png

Homecoming royalty was announced Monday at a pep fest.

Freshmen: Hamdi Abdullahi and Ernest Watkins

Sophomores: Amy Nguyen and Kyreese Woods

Juniors: Natalie Mekeland and Joshua Esterley

And your king and queen ..... Max Hatfield and Sydney Joos.

Other members of the senior court are: Shruthi Pragalsingh, Gavyn Soderstrom, Suad Muhumed, Andrew Pana, Emma Baych, Sawyer Eidem, Maxwell Eriksrud, and Ilsa Jeffery.

