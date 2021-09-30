The Chaska High School Hall of Fame ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, part of a full day of activities that concludes with a football game and fireworks.
Inductees for the 2021 class are:
Estella Lillian Elke, Distinguished Alumni, class of 1906
Barry Fox, Outstanding Art/Activities
Ellen Degler, Outstanding Athlete, 2010
Derek Jerde, Outstanding Athlete, 2009
Denny Bjorklund, Outstanding Advisor & Coach
The ceremony is set for 5 to 7 p.m. inside the Chaska High School Auditorium. A social and dinner precedes the 6 p.m. ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. in the high school commons. The ceremony is free of charge.
Hall of Fame inductees will ride in the Homecoming parade in downtown Chaska at 4:15 p.m. and will be introduced during halftime of the 7 p.m. game versus Cretin-Derham Hall.
Make sure to stick around after the game for fireworks, while remaining in your seat at halftime for a Billy Joel-themed performance from the marching band.
RETURN OF THE PARADE
The Homecoming parade returns to downtown Chaska at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
The parade starts at the intersection of E. 4th St. and Maple St. and proceeds one block west with a right turn north on Ash St. A left turn on E. 5th St. moves past Auburn Court and then south on Oak St. for two blocks. The final viewing is on E. 3rd St between Oak and Ash.
A map is attached.
Homecoming royalty was announced Monday at a pep fest.
Freshmen: Hamdi Abdullahi and Ernest Watkins
Sophomores: Amy Nguyen and Kyreese Woods
Juniors: Natalie Mekeland and Joshua Esterley
And your king and queen ..... Max Hatfield and Sydney Joos.
Other members of the senior court are: Shruthi Pragalsingh, Gavyn Soderstrom, Suad Muhumed, Andrew Pana, Emma Baych, Sawyer Eidem, Maxwell Eriksrud, and Ilsa Jeffery.