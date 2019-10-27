The Jonathan Elementary School PTO is hosting a Read-A-Thon, where students can earn pledges for minutes read over a two-week period.
In conjunction with the Read-A-Thon, the group is holding Literacy Night, where students and their families celebrate literacy. During the event, there will be a book swap.
The community is invited to help with the book swap by dropping off gently used children's books in the main entrance of the school, at 110300 Pioneer Trail, from 7:30-4 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 6.