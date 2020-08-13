Eastern Carver County Schools officials know families across the District have a tough call ahead. And just a short time, by Friday, Aug. 14, to decide.
Online Learning Academy is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is a 100 percent distance learning option. This learning option will operate independently from the in-person, hybrid or distance learning models that may be employed throughout the school year.
While the District encourages parents to enroll by the August 14 deadline, they understand that circumstances and comfort levels may change. Once enrolled, students make a semester commitment, but may enroll later in the semester.
The online and in-person tracks are aligned on the same schedule.
The highlights:
- What to expect -- Learning facilitated by ECCS teachers with a culture of learning and a tradition of excellence. There will be a focus on remaining connected to the ECCS community while learning remotely.
- School will be held five days a week with clearly articulated student schedules and teacher-directed remote learning. Staff schedules, including regular office hours for secondary teachers, will be provided to families.
- Instruction will be aligned to ECCS power standards and learning targets. Students will have full access to grade level and subject content delivered through remote instruction. Instruction will be consistent with student-centered, personalized learning philosophy of ECCS.
- Pacing of curriculum consistent with in-school experiences
- Balanced instruction: live online instruction by their teacher, independent work, online check ins and recorded instructions, lessons and tutorials. Google Classroom will be our learning platform allowing curriculum and learning in a variety of ways. Technology and internet support will be provided for families.
Students who choose this fully online model must commit to staying with it through Jan. 22, or the end of first semester for secondary students. This commitment is necessary so that the district can staff it properly, schedule students appropriately in courses and coordinate teachers. ECCS will reevaluate prior to second semester and will host a second registration, if necessary.
ELEMENTARY-SPECFIC
Daily Virtual Check-In at a regularly scheduled time each day
- Relationship & Community Building
- Provide Academic Support
- Create a sense of belonging in the distance learning community
Core Instruction
- Depending on grade level, a balance of 1-2 hours of synchronous time + 1-2 hours of independent asynchronous time throughout the day will be focused on core academic content using: Whole Group Instruction, Small-Group Guided Instruction, Collaborative Learning, 1:1 Instruction and Conferencing, Independent Learning with available support
Specialist Instruction
- Daily specialist lessons rotating each day. Students will engage in a balance of the following learning models: Whole Group Instruction, Small-Group Guided Instruction, Collaborative Learning, 1:1 Instruction and Conferencing, Independent Learning with available support
Lunch break & active brain breaks
MIDDLE SCHOOL-SPECFIC
Daily Virtual Check-In at a regularly scheduled time each day
- Relationship & Community Building
- Provide Academic Support
- Create a sense of belonging in the distance learning community
Core Instruction
Depending on grade level and schedule, a balance of synchronous learning and asynchronous time throughout the day will be focused from each course: Whole Group Instruction, Small-Group Guided Instruction, Collaborative Learning, 1:1 Instruction and Conferencing, Independent Learning with available support
Specialist Instruction
- Daily specialist lessons rotating each day. Students will engage in a balance of the following learning models: Whole Group Instruction, Small-Group Guided Instruction, Collaborative Learning, 1:1 Instruction and Conferencing, Independent Learning with available support
Lunch & break from structured schedule
HIGH SCHOOL-SPECFIC
Daily Virtual Check-In at a regularly scheduled time each day
- Relationship & Community Building
- Provide Academic Support
- Create a sense of belonging in the distance learning community
Core & Elective Course Instruction
- Depending on grade level and schedule, a balance of synchronous learning and asynchronous time throughout the day will be focused from each course: Access to full course catalog, Whole Group Instruction, Small-Group Guided Instruction, Collaborative Learning, 1:1 Instruction and Conferencing, Independent Learning with available support, Online courses are credit-bearing and will satisfy graduation requirements
Lunch & break from structured schedule