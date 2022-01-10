The first Eastern Carver County Schools board meeting brought some change to leadership positions on Jan. 10 during an organizational session.
Lisa Anderson, board member for 12 years, previously vice chair and clerk, was chosen as the board chair. She replaces Jeff Ross, who held the position for two years, and decided to step into a director role.
Jenny Stone was selected vice chair and clerk with Sean Olsen nominated as board treasurer.
Additionally, the Chaska Herald was named the official newspaper for school board notices for 2022.