Several local students received awards in the Minnesota State Fair K-2 education competition on a number of different projects, in the fields of art and technology.
K-3
Drawing - crayon
- Lydia Thunberg, Bluff Creek Elementary, kindergarten, Victoria, third place
Drawing - mixed media
- Alice Shen, Scenic Heights Elementary, kindergarten, Chanhassen, third place
Drawing - oil crayons (Craypas)
- Roger Yang, Excelsior Elementary School, first grade, Chanhassen, third place
Painting - watercolor
- Roger Yang, Excelsior Elementary School, first grade, Chanhassen, first place
Clay - original, hand built
- Graham Thunberg, Bluff Creek Elementary, second grade, Victoria, fourth place
Computer generated graphics - original design
- Annie Swan, Carver Elementary, second grade, Chaska, second place
GRADES 4-6
Printmaking - linoleum, silk screen, stencil, glued string, and prints made with brayer & palettes
- Becca Rauen, Clear Springs Elementary, fourth grade, Chanhassen, fourth place
Jewelry - papier-mâché, clay, wire, beads, yarn, foil, enamel, pewter
- Becca Rauen, Clear Springs Elementary, fourth grade, Chanhassen, second place
Reports
- Becca Rauen, Clear Springs Elementary, fourth grade, Chanhassen
Original stories
- Becca Rauen, Clear Springs Elementary, fourth grade, Chanhassen, fourth place
GRADES 7-9
Drawing - colored pencil
- Aubrey Filreis, World Learner Montessori, eighth grade, Chaska, second place
Printmaking - linoleum, silk screen, stencil, glued string, and prints made with brayer & palettes
- Josephine Veum, St. Hubert School, eighth grade Carver, first place
GRADES 10-12
Clay - original, potter's wheel
- Isabelle Kusske, Minnetonka High School, tenth grade, Carver, second place
Sewing - clothing, quilts, pillows
- Isabelle Kusske, Minnetonka High School, tenth grade, Carver, first place
TECHNOLOGY
Group project: FRC robotics mechanical
- Benjamin Solberg, Southwest Christian High School, tenth grade, Chaska, first place
Sweepstakes, Group projects FRC robotics
- Benjamin Solberg, Southwest Christian High School, tenth grade, Chaska, first place