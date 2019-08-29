Several local students received awards in the Minnesota State Fair K-2 education competition on a number of different projects, in the fields of art and technology.

K-3

Drawing - crayon 

  • Lydia Thunberg, Bluff Creek Elementary, kindergarten, Victoria, third place

Drawing - mixed media

  • Alice Shen, Scenic Heights Elementary, kindergarten, Chanhassen, third place

Drawing - oil crayons (Craypas)

  • Roger Yang, Excelsior Elementary School, first grade, Chanhassen, third place

Painting - watercolor

  • Roger Yang, Excelsior Elementary School, first grade, Chanhassen, first place

Clay - original, hand built

  • Graham Thunberg, Bluff Creek Elementary, second grade, Victoria, fourth place

Computer generated graphics - original design

  • Annie Swan, Carver Elementary, second grade, Chaska, second place

GRADES 4-6

Printmaking - linoleum, silk screen, stencil, glued string, and prints made with brayer & palettes

  • Becca Rauen, Clear Springs Elementary, fourth grade, Chanhassen, fourth place

Jewelry - papier-mâché, clay, wire, beads, yarn, foil, enamel, pewter

  • Becca Rauen, Clear Springs Elementary, fourth grade, Chanhassen, second place

Reports

  • Becca Rauen, Clear Springs Elementary, fourth grade, Chanhassen

Original stories

  • Becca Rauen, Clear Springs Elementary, fourth grade, Chanhassen, fourth place

GRADES 7-9

Drawing - colored pencil

  • Aubrey Filreis, World Learner Montessori, eighth grade, Chaska, second place

Printmaking - linoleum, silk screen, stencil, glued string, and prints made with brayer & palettes

  • Josephine Veum, St. Hubert School, eighth grade Carver, first place

GRADES 10-12

Clay - original, potter's wheel

  • Isabelle Kusske, Minnetonka High School, tenth grade, Carver, second place

Sewing - clothing, quilts, pillows

  • Isabelle Kusske, Minnetonka High School, tenth grade, Carver, first place

TECHNOLOGY

Group project: FRC robotics mechanical

  • Benjamin Solberg, Southwest Christian High School, tenth grade, Chaska, first place

Sweepstakes, Group projects FRC robotics

  • Benjamin Solberg, Southwest Christian High School, tenth grade, Chaska, first place

Events

