More than 10% of the 9,257 students in Eastern Carver County Schools are in active quarantines as of Nov. 18, 2021.
An active quarantine means exclusion from school/work due to positive COVID diagnosis, COVID-like symptoms, close contact exposure to someone with COVID, or a person waiting for a COVID test result.
The 14-day case rate in Carver County has doubled since the start of the school year, reaching 110 this week. That number has only been reached once, between November and December, of 2020.
Reported cases among students and staff have doubled over the last two weeks with 59 positive results from Nov. 4-10 and 69 positive results from Nov. 11-17.
In total, 483 positive COVID cases have been confirmed in the district this school year. Pioneer Ridge Middle School (60), Chaska High School (55), Chaska Middle School West (44), and Carver Elementary (42) have been the hardest hit buildings.
A request from the district was not immediately received.
ACTIVE QUARANTINE
A new policy from the Minnesota Department of Health in terms of active quarantine has been in place this school year.
- Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days from the start of symptoms or from test date if asymptomatic.
- Anyone with a positive case in the household must isolate themselves from the positive person and remain home for 10 days.
Students identified as close contacts will receive more detailed information about quarantine options available, but generally speaking unvaccinated students who are close contacts will have the option to:
- Quarantine for 10 days
- Return after 7 days with a negative lab confirmed test taken at least five days after exposure (as long as they do not have a household contact who has COVID-19)
- Remain in school but wear an approved face/mask covering for the duration of the 10-day quarantine period (only if no symptoms are present)
Fully vaccinated students and staff and those who have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days are NOT required to quarantine when exposed.
An important new exception for K-12 students per MDH and CDC guidelines, students in an indoor classroom setting who are both wearing masks will not be considered close contacts and thus not required to quarantine.