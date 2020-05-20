The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the 2020 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.

The 2,500 merit scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists.

The scholarship winners  are judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college

studies, according to a press release.

Local scholarship recipients include:

  • Jordan A. Kallio, of Chaska, a Chanhassen High School student. Kallio's probable career field is diplomatic service.
  • Makenna L. Vick, of Chaska, a Southwest Christian High School student. Vick's probable career field is international business.

